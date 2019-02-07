Healthy U holding coat drive

Photo courtesy of Betsy Hudson Representatives of a number of local organizations attended a meeting Monday morning at Healthy U Behavioral Services to discuss a coat drive the agency is conducting to collect coats for needy students at Sims Middle School. Attending the meeting were (top row) Michael Johnson, Sr., Melvin T. Whittenburg, Ann Stevens Brown, Toe Tracy, Pastor Tommy Vaughn, (bottom row) Mark Cathcart, Odessa Rice, Alexis Williams, Mary Owens, Rev. Jerome Brown, Novella Garrison, David Garrison, (not pictured) Frank Hart, Katherine Pendergrass, Ashley Campbell, Pastor Rick Dupree, and Sherry Dupree. Photo courtesy of Betsy Hudson Representatives of a number of local organizations attended a meeting Monday morning at Healthy U Behavioral Services to discuss a coat drive the agency is conducting to collect coats for needy students at Sims Middle School. Attending the meeting were (top row) Michael Johnson, Sr., Melvin T. Whittenburg, Ann Stevens Brown, Toe Tracy, Pastor Tommy Vaughn, (bottom row) Mark Cathcart, Odessa Rice, Alexis Williams, Mary Owens, Rev. Jerome Brown, Novella Garrison, David Garrison, (not pictured) Frank Hart, Katherine Pendergrass, Ashley Campbell, Pastor Rick Dupree, and Sherry Dupree.

UNION — Even though the weather is warm this week it is still wintertime and colder weather can return and is expected to do so and that’s why Healthy U Behavioral Services is holding a coat drive for some students at Sims Middle School.

In a statement released Monday, Healthy U Prevention Coordinator Betsy Hudson announced that the coat drive is being held to address an “immediate need” by 50 students — ages 11-14 — at Sims for winter coats.

“We were made aware of the need of students at Sims for winter coats a week or so ago and we have reached out to people and groups about this,” Hudson said. “They attended a meeting this morning about this and we are working on making the public aware of this need and get these students the coats they need.”

Hudson said that while temperatures are expected to get up into the 70s this week, they are projected to drop back down to freezing Friday and Saturday nights and that next week the temperature is to get no higher than the 50s. She said given the unpredictability of the weather and the fact that cold weather is still a distinct possibility, these students need winter coats.

While Healthy U is looking to get 50 coats for the needy students at Sims, Hudson said the organization will take all the coats donated. She said that if more are donated than needed at Sims, Healthy U will look into finding out what other middle school students in the county need winter coats and get them those coats.

Located at 201 South Herndon Street, Union, Healthy U Behavioral Services provides substance abuse counseling and related support services, DUI offender programs, and anger management counseling. While a coat drive would seem a strange fit for it, Hudson said that the goal of Healthy U is to help those in need and the coat drive to collect coats for the students at Sims fits in with efforts to achieve that goal.

If you would like to donate a coat — which should be either new or gently used — you can drop your donation off at the following locations:

• Union DJJ Office at 200 South Mountain Street, Union

• Healthy U Behavioral Health at 201 South Herndon Street, Union

• Clemson Extension Office at 120 Kirby Street, Union

All donations should be dropped off during normal business hours 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The deadline for donations is 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 12.

For more information about the coat drive call Healthy U Behavioral Health at 864-429-1656.

For 50 students at Sims Middle School

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

