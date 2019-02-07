Genoble and Switzer presented

Elizabeth Pacolette Genoble Elizabeth Pacolette Genoble Augusta Carlisle Switzer Augusta Carlisle Switzer

UNION — The Union Cotillion Club celebrated its fifty-first annual debutante ball on Friday, December 28, 2018, at the Harry Moore Arthur Armory in Union, SC. Two debutantes were presented.

Miss Elizabeth Pacolette Genoble is the daughter of Mr. And Mrs. Thomas Hayden Genoble of Jonesville, SC. She was sponsored by her mother and presented by her father. Miss Genoble attends Wofford College where she is majoring in Business Economics with a minor in Government. She was escorted by Mr. Stuart Cole Sanchez of Spartanburg, SC. Mr. Sanchez attends Wake Forest University and is the son of Dr. And Mrs. Anthony Andres Sanchez of Spartanburg, SC.

Miss Augusta Carlisle Switzer is the daughter of Dr. And Mrs. Paul Ken Switzer, III, of Spartanburg, SC. She was sponsored by Mrs. Alexander Scott Fant, Jr., and presented by Mr. Alexander Scott Fant, Jr. Miss Switzer attends Wofford College where she is majoring in History. She was escorted by Mr. Jeffrey Barlow Woodward of Simpsonville, SC. Mr. Woodward attends Wofford College and is the son of Ms. Linda Woodward of Simpsonville, SC.

New members Mrs. Norris Rogers Fowler, III, Miss Sarah Simmons Holcombe, Mrs. Michael Vance Williams, and Mrs. Troy Eldred Wright were welcomed to the Union Cotillion Club. Officers of the Union Cotillion Club are Mrs. Thomas Hayden Genoble, President; Mrs. Lynn Mark Mitchell, Vice President; Mrs. Richard Mark Ireton, Secretary; and Mrs. James Keith Gallman, Treasurer. Mr. Ralph Hervey Lawson, Jr., was the master of ceremonies.

During 51st annual debutante ball