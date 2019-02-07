Photo courtesy of the Union Music Club The January meeting of the Union Music Club featured a presentation by Susan Lawson (left) on the background of popular American patriotic songs from the book study of “Songs Sung Red, White and Blue: The Stories Behind America’s Best-Loved Patriotic Songs” by Ace Collins. Following her presentation members of the club including Kathy Stepp (right) sang some of the songs covered in the book. Photo courtesy of the Union Music Club The January meeting of the Union Music Club featured a presentation by Susan Lawson (left) on the background of popular American patriotic songs from the book study of “Songs Sung Red, White and Blue: The Stories Behind America’s Best-Loved Patriotic Songs” by Ace Collins. Following her presentation members of the club including Kathy Stepp (right) sang some of the songs covered in the book.

UNION — There’s a story and a history behind each of the great patriotic songs of the United States of America and those stories and histories were the subjects of a recent meeting of the Union Music Club that included club members singing some of those songs.

The Union Music Club program on January 8, 2019 was presented by Susan Lawson, featuring the background on familiar patriotic songs from the book study of “Songs Sung Red, White and Blue: The Stories Behind America’s Best-Loved Patriotic Songs” by Ace Collins.

After hearing from Susan as to how each song came to be popular in America, the song was performed by a Music Club member.

Kathy Stepp sang a beautiful rendition of the well loved “God Bless America” by Irving Berlin, with Kathleen Read as accompanist.

Sally Summers led the singing of the lively song, “I’m a Yankee Doodle Dandy” by James Cohan, accompanied by Tommy Bishop on piano.

The third patriotic number of the program was the familiar “My Country Tis of Thee” by Samuel F Smith, also sung by the group.

For information on the Union Music Club, please contact Nancy Kennedy at [email protected]

Club learns the history of patriotic songs