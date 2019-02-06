Praying to Jesus for strength and courage

Charles Warner | The Union Times A life with Jesus in it is a far better life than one without Him in it. The greatest blessing we receive is when we let Jesus into our lives, into our hearts and souls, and let Him take over. Letting Him lead, guide, and direct us is to put ourselves in the hands of the one who will never lead us wrong, but instead take us on a path that leads us ever closer to Him. A life lived with Jesus in it and in charge of it is a life of true happiness and true hope, a situation that does not change even when we encounter heartache and tragedy in life. That’s because Jesus is with us every step of the way and will bring us to triumph over adversity and to emerge from grief and sorrow into joy, eternal joy that only He can provide. With Jesus our lives on Earth become better and, when that short season is over, the eternal chapter of our lives is one of never ending joy, happiness, and love in Heaven with Him. So be blessed, truly blessed, now and in eternity, by letting Jesus into your life and letting Him take charge.

Read John 1:35-42

Jesus said, “All who want to come after me must … take up their cross, and follow me.”

— Matthew 16:24 (CEB)

PRAYER: Dear Jesus, give us strength and courage to follow you — wherever you lead us. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How do my actions show others that I am following Christ?

