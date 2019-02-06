UCHS JV boys win season finale

UNION COUNTY — The Union County JV boys basketball team won their final game of the year 53 to 51 over the Emerald Vikings on Monday night in the regular season finale.

JaBryson Hunter got a steal and made the lay-up with seven seconds remaining in the game. Emerald called a timeout and Hunter stole the ensuing inbound as time expired. Hunter also led in scoring for the Jackets with 15 points. He was one of three Yellow Jackets in double figures as Quay Keershaw had 14 while KJ McCluney put up 12 points. Steven Means had 5 points. Desmond Herbert put up 3, while Caleb Bright and Jake Sumner had 2 apiece.

The Yellow Jackets finish the season at 6-12 and 4-6 in region play, with a fourth place finish in the region.

Monday’s game was the third of three the JV played within a week. The first game, played on January 28, was the last home game of the season, and the JV emerged victorious against Mid-Carolina. The second game, played on January 31, saw the JV suffer a heartbreaking loss to Newberry.

January 28

Mid-Carolina 33

UCHS 41

The Union County JV Boys picked up a win in an exciting home performance against Mid-Carolina.

The Yellow Jackets led the entire game after jumping out to a 13-6 in the first quarter. The post players combined for 25 points as the Jackets worked the ball inside for most of the game.

KJ McCluney led in scoring with 11 points, while Quay Kershaw had 8, JaBryson Hunter with 7, and Jake Sumner with 6 points. Caleb Bright had 5 points, and Desmond Herbert picked up 4.

Union County won both meetings against the conference this season.

January 31

UCHS 37

Newberry 40

On Thursday night, the Yellow Jackets suffered a devastating loss on the road against the Bulldogs of Newberry High.

Union led for most of the game until late in the 4th quarter when Newberry hit two three-pointers with under a minute to go tying the score at 37. With just seconds remaining in the game, JaBryson Hunter was tripped by a Newberry player, lost the ball, and the Bulldogs converted on a lay-up with 3 seconds to go.

Union County had arguably their best defensive performance of the year against the undefeated Bulldogs. It was the Jackets’ 5th loss by 3 points or less.

The JV Boys will likely finish 4th in the region with a 3-6 record.

Scoring:

• JaBryson Hunter — 12

• Quay Kershaw — 10

• KJ McCluney — 7

• Termaine Epps — 7

• Desmond Herbert — 1

Team also wins final home game of the season

By Andrew Ormand Special to The Union Times

Andrew Ormand is Business Education teacher at Sims Middle School and JV Basketball Coach at Union County High School.

