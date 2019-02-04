BES 5K students love reading

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School 5K students at Buffalo Elementary School read “The Mitten” by Jan Brett and then did a theatrical performance of the book for other students. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School 5K students at Buffalo Elementary School read “The Mitten” by Jan Brett and then did a theatrical performance of the book for other students. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School At Buffalo Elementary School, 5K students read “The Mitten” by Jan Brett and then did a theatrical performance of the book for other students, portraying the characters in the story and making a backdrop for their production. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School At Buffalo Elementary School, 5K students read “The Mitten” by Jan Brett and then did a theatrical performance of the book for other students, portraying the characters in the story and making a backdrop for their production. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School 5K students put on a theatrical production of “The Mitten” by Jan Brett after reading the book. They played the different characters in the book as well making the play’s backdrop. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School 5K students put on a theatrical production of “The Mitten” by Jan Brett after reading the book. They played the different characters in the book as well making the play’s backdrop.

BUFFALO — Kindergarten classes at Buffalo Elementary School studied Jan Brett’s great book, “The Mitten.”

Students excitedly identified the characters, setting, and plot sequence.

Every student in the class had a part in putting on a readers’ theater performance for an upper grade level class.

Students were the different characters in the book, the mitten, snowflakes, or illustrated the setting for the backdrop.

Classes read and perform ‘The Mitten’