BES celebrates student authors

BUFFALO — Mrs. Simmons’ fourth grade ELA classes at Buffalo Elementary recently spent time researching Colonial America.

Then, students wrote and illustrated books about what they learned. The books were added to the BES library.

Parents were invited to a reception honoring the student authors and illustrators.

