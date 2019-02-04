Swinburne spends day at JEMS

Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Author Steve Swinburne spent the day with elementary students at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School to help inspire students to read and write. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Author Steve Swinburne spent the day with elementary students at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School to help inspire students to read and write. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Elementary students at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School learned about being an author and how authors get ideas for stories during a visit to the school by author Steve Swinburne. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Elementary students at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School learned about being an author and how authors get ideas for stories during a visit to the school by author Steve Swinburne. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School During his recent visit to Jonesville Elementary/Middle School, author Steve Swinburne conducted a writing workshop for some of the school’s 5th grade students. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School During his recent visit to Jonesville Elementary/Middle School, author Steve Swinburne conducted a writing workshop for some of the school’s 5th grade students. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Principal Kathy Taylor welcomes author Steve Swinburne to the school. Swinburne visited JEMS as part of a Title 1 Activity designed to inspire young readers and writers. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Principal Kathy Taylor welcomes author Steve Swinburne to the school. Swinburne visited JEMS as part of a Title 1 Activity designed to inspire young readers and writers. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Author Steve Swinburne recently conducted a writing workshop for some of the 5th grade students at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Author Steve Swinburne recently conducted a writing workshop for some of the 5th grade students at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School.

JONESVILLE — Elementary students at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School enjoyed a day with visiting author, Stephen Swinburne, as part of a Title 1 Activity for inspiring young readers and writers!

The students enjoyed learning about being an author and how authors get ideas for stories.

Some of our 5th graders participated in a Writer’s Workshop with Mr. Steve where they focused on strong verbs, “cool” details, and hooking the reader.

