Bailey named Teacher of the Month

Susan Bailey Susan Bailey

UNION — Mrs. Susan Bailey, Kindergarten Teacher, was selected by her colleagues as the December Teacher of the Month for Foster Park Elementary School. She was awarded a Kindle Fire.

This award was established to recognize teachers for their dedication, professionalism, and work ethic. The trait for December was being reflective.

Mrs. Bailey was recognized as being reflective of her own teaching in order to grow professionally and help her students to be successful. Mrs. Bailey said it has been a joy to be a part of the Foster Park Team and has enjoyed working with the students, faculty, and staff.

Susan Bailey https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Teach-of-the-Month-Bailey.jpg Susan Bailey

For December at Foster Park Elementary School