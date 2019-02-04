Author Steve Swinburne visits BES

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Author Steve Swinburne visited Buffalo Elementary School where he addressed students about writing stories, read to them from some of his work, and performed an original song he wrote. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Author Steve Swinburne visited Buffalo Elementary School where he addressed students about writing stories, read to them from some of his work, and performed an original song he wrote.

BUFFALO — On Thursday, December 13, Buffalo Elementary School had the honor of hosting children’s book author, Steve Swinburne.

Mr. Swinburne joined BES students in the cafeteria to share many laughs, inspirations for some of his books, his process for writing a story, and elements that make for great writing. He also read the students excerpts from a few of his books, like Alligators Make the BEST Moms and Safe in the Storm.

Mr. Swinburne ended the presentation by singing his original song “One in a Thousand,” while playing the ukulele.

BES students and teachers enjoyed this special visit by Mr. Steve Swinburne!

Reads excerpts of books, sings with students