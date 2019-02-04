Author hosts writing session

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Author Steve Swinburne recently led a special writing session for students at Buffalo Elementary School, providing the students with tips and strategies to improve their writing. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Author Steve Swinburne recently led a special writing session for students at Buffalo Elementary School, providing the students with tips and strategies to improve their writing.

BUFFALO — While visiting Buffalo Elementary School to promote reading and writing school-wide and share his experiences being an author, Mr. Steve Swinburne led a special writing session with students.

He provided students with strategies and tips for how to improve their writing.

He demonstrated examples of how writing can be improved by adding lots of details.

He gave students an opportunity to put the strategies to work, talked with students individually about their writing, and had students share their work with the group.

