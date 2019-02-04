BES elects new Student Council

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School recently elected its Student Council for 2018-2019. The Student Council is composed of its officers — president, vice president, and secretary — and representatives from the third, fourth, and fifth grades. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School recently elected its Student Council for 2018-2019. The Student Council is composed of its officers — president, vice president, and secretary — and representatives from the third, fourth, and fifth grades. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School The recently elected Student Council at Buffalo Elementary School includes representatives from the 5th grade. The 5th grade representatives are Araina Duncan, Anna Eller, Kennedy Ferguson, Jaelyn Porter, Markevious Brock, and Brianna Gray. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School The recently elected Student Council at Buffalo Elementary School includes representatives from the 5th grade. The 5th grade representatives are Araina Duncan, Anna Eller, Kennedy Ferguson, Jaelyn Porter, Markevious Brock, and Brianna Gray. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School The recently elected Student Council at Buffalo Elementary School includes representatives from the 4th grade. The 4th grade representatives are Zyra Rogers, Peyton James, Taylor Wells, Alianna Twing, Kingston Shippy, Corey Millwood, Kaden Malpass, Sam Murphy, and Aryah Johnson. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School The recently elected Student Council at Buffalo Elementary School includes representatives from the 4th grade. The 4th grade representatives are Zyra Rogers, Peyton James, Taylor Wells, Alianna Twing, Kingston Shippy, Corey Millwood, Kaden Malpass, Sam Murphy, and Aryah Johnson. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School The recently elected Student Council at Buffalo Elementary School includes representatives from the 3rd grade. The 3rd grade representatives are Anna Grace Lee, Cole Haney, Jasper Shropshire, King Henderson, Maliq Walker, Madison Maness, Bryson Scarborough, and Matthew Judy. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School The recently elected Student Council at Buffalo Elementary School includes representatives from the 3rd grade. The 3rd grade representatives are Anna Grace Lee, Cole Haney, Jasper Shropshire, King Henderson, Maliq Walker, Madison Maness, Bryson Scarborough, and Matthew Judy. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School B uffalo Elementary School recently elected its Student Council for 2018-2019. The officers of the Student Council are Shelby Gilbert (President), Kaitlyn Lawson (Vice-President) and Daniella Ponce (Secretary). Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School B uffalo Elementary School recently elected its Student Council for 2018-2019. The officers of the Student Council are Shelby Gilbert (President), Kaitlyn Lawson (Vice-President) and Daniella Ponce (Secretary).

BUFFALO — Congratulations to the newly elected 2018-2019 Student Council Members at Buffalo Elementary School!

Students in 3rd-5th grades who were interested in running for student council ran campaigns to persuade students to vote for them. Fifth grade students who were running for student council officer positions were required to write speeches and meet with Mr. Pendergrass to prepare their presentations and speeches. Finally, the day to deliver their speeches arrived! Fifth grade students presented their speeches over the morning announcements for the entire school to hear and the voting began!

Congratulations to the following members of Buffalo Elementary School’s 2018-2019 Student Council.

Student Council Officers: Shelby Gilbert (President), Kaitlyn Lawson (Vice-President) and Daniella Ponce (Secretary)

3rd Grade Class Representatives: Anna Grace Lee (Wicker), Cole Haney (Wicker), Jasper Shropshire (Austin), King Henderson (Mata), Maliq Walker (Mata), Madison Maness (Abee), Bryson Scarborough (Abee) and Matthew Judy (Earle)

4th Grade Class Representatives: Zyra Rogers (Simmons), Peyton James (Simmons), Taylor Wells (Lyles), Alianna Twing (Lyles), Kingston Shippy (Lawson), Corey Millwood (Lawson), Kaden Malpass (Lawson), Sam Murphy (Jackson), and Aryah Johnson (Jackson)

5th Grade Class Representatives: Araina Duncan (Petty), Anna Eller (Caviness), Kennedy Ferguson (Nix), Jaelyn Porter (Wilbanks), Markevious Brock (Hines), and Brianna Gray (Hines)

