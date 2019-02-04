Students of the Month at BES

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These are the Students of the Month for the Month of December at Buffalo Elementary School. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These are the Students of the Month for the Month of December at Buffalo Elementary School.

BUFFALO — During the month of December at Buffalo Elementary School our character trait of focus was kindness.

Students were treated with ice cream sundaes in recognition of their great character! Congratulations to the following Students of the Month:

Kindergarten: Noah Boulware, Trinity Gory, Kayden Sprouse, and Raelyn Thompson

1st Grade: Zay’Veon Fleming, Samantha Hawkins, Trent Howell, Akyrie Jeter, Kaylee Lawson, and Layah Miller

2nd Grade: Zy’Keem Dawkins, Andrew Eller, Jamison Hicks, Korian Jeter, and Carleigh Sumner

3rd Grade: Joshua Betsill, Natalie Brown, Lauryn Conway, Elizabeth Jackson, and Kingston Wade

4th Grade: Hunter Brock, Corey Millwood, Colton Murphy, and Gayson Wicks

5th Grade: Araina Duncan, Lilliana Kurtz, Brianna Sherbert, and Khloie Sims

