Students of the Month at BES

BUFFALO — During the month of December at Buffalo Elementary School our character trait of focus was kindness.
Students were treated with ice cream sundaes in recognition of their great character! Congratulations to the following Students of the Month:
Kindergarten: Noah Boulware, Trinity Gory, Kayden Sprouse, and Raelyn Thompson
1st Grade: Zay’Veon Fleming, Samantha Hawkins, Trent Howell, Akyrie Jeter, Kaylee Lawson, and Layah Miller
2nd Grade: Zy’Keem Dawkins, Andrew Eller, Jamison Hicks, Korian Jeter, and Carleigh Sumner
3rd Grade: Joshua Betsill, Natalie Brown, Lauryn Conway, Elizabeth Jackson, and Kingston Wade
4th Grade: Hunter Brock, Corey Millwood, Colton Murphy, and Gayson Wicks
5th Grade: Araina Duncan, Lilliana Kurtz, Brianna Sherbert, and Khloie Sims