Celebrating a great achievement

Photo by James Stepp Past Union and Clemson players Kyle Browning, Vance Hammond, Bill Wingo, Airese Curry, Derrick Hamilton, Roscoe Crosby, and Rashad Jackson were honored and thanked for their loyalty to Clemson University and its Tigers Football Team during the Clemson Club celebration on Thursday, January 24. Photo by James Stepp Past Union and Clemson players Kyle Browning, Vance Hammond, Bill Wingo, Airese Curry, Derrick Hamilton, Roscoe Crosby, and Rashad Jackson were honored and thanked for their loyalty to Clemson University and its Tigers Football Team during the Clemson Club celebration on Thursday, January 24. Photo by Donna Atkinson More than 100 Clemson Tigers fans attended the January 24 Clemson Club celebration of Clemson's National Championship victory. Photo by Donna Atkinson More than 100 Clemson Tigers fans attended the January 24 Clemson Club celebration of Clemson's National Championship victory. Photo by Donna Atkinson "Voice of the Tigers" Don Munson (second from left) was an honored guest at the January 24 Clemson Club Celebration at Main Street Junction during which a Tigers National Championship football was auctioned off. Photo by Donna Atkinson "Voice of the Tigers" Don Munson (second from left) was an honored guest at the January 24 Clemson Club Celebration at Main Street Junction during which a Tigers National Championship football was auctioned off. Photo by Donna Atkinson The Clemson University Tigers Football Team won the National Championship and these Tigers fans attending the January 24 Clemson Club Celebration at Main Street Junction are letting everyone know the Tigers are number one. Photo by Donna Atkinson The Clemson University Tigers Football Team won the National Championship and these Tigers fans attending the January 24 Clemson Club Celebration at Main Street Junction are letting everyone know the Tigers are number one.

UNION — Main Street Junction on Main Street in downtown Union was Tiger country on Thursday, January 24, 2019 when the Union County Clemson Club hosted more than 100 fans in support of the 2018 National Champion Clemson Tigers.

Guest speakers for the event were Don Munson (Voice of the Tigers) and Vance Hammond (former Clemson football standout). Coach Mike Anthony honored past Union and Clemson players and thanked them for their loyalty to Clemson. Those honored were Roscoe Crosby, Kyle Browning, Rashad Jackson, Bill Wingo, Derrick Hamilton and Airese Curry.

The meal was catered by Parklane Seafood of Columbia. There were door prizes and a National Champions football signed by Coach Swinney and Staff was auctioned.

The Clemson Club raised $1,500 for scholarships and the evening was a joyful response to the great achievement for the Tigers.

Photo by James Stepp

Past Union and Clemson players Kyle Browning, Vance Hammond, Bill Wingo, Airese Curry, Derrick Hamilton, Roscoe Crosby, and Rashad Jackson were honored and thanked for their loyalty to Clemson University and its Tigers Football Team during the Clemson Club celebration on Thursday, January 24. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Clemson-Club-Celebration-1.jpg Photo by James Stepp

Past Union and Clemson players Kyle Browning, Vance Hammond, Bill Wingo, Airese Curry, Derrick Hamilton, Roscoe Crosby, and Rashad Jackson were honored and thanked for their loyalty to Clemson University and its Tigers Football Team during the Clemson Club celebration on Thursday, January 24. Photo by Donna Atkinson

More than 100 Clemson Tigers fans attended the January 24 Clemson Club celebration of Clemson’s National Championship victory. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Clemson-Club-Celebration-3.jpg Photo by Donna Atkinson

More than 100 Clemson Tigers fans attended the January 24 Clemson Club celebration of Clemson’s National Championship victory. Photo by Donna Atkinson

"Voice of the Tigers" Don Munson (second from left) was an honored guest at the January 24 Clemson Club Celebration at Main Street Junction during which a Tigers National Championship football was auctioned off. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Clemson-Club-Celebration-4.jpg Photo by Donna Atkinson

"Voice of the Tigers" Don Munson (second from left) was an honored guest at the January 24 Clemson Club Celebration at Main Street Junction during which a Tigers National Championship football was auctioned off. Photo by Donna Atkinson

The Clemson University Tigers Football Team won the National Championship and these Tigers fans attending the January 24 Clemson Club Celebration at Main Street Junction are letting everyone know the Tigers are number one. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Clemson-Club-Celebration-2.jpg Photo by Donna Atkinson

The Clemson University Tigers Football Team won the National Championship and these Tigers fans attending the January 24 Clemson Club Celebration at Main Street Junction are letting everyone know the Tigers are number one.

Clemson Club celebrates championship