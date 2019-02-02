Celebrating a great achievement

UNION — Main Street Junction on Main Street in downtown Union was Tiger country on Thursday, January 24, 2019 when the Union County Clemson Club hosted more than 100 fans in support of the 2018 National Champion Clemson Tigers.
Guest speakers for the event were Don Munson (Voice of the Tigers) and Vance Hammond (former Clemson football standout). Coach Mike Anthony honored past Union and Clemson players and thanked them for their loyalty to Clemson. Those honored were Roscoe Crosby, Kyle Browning, Rashad Jackson, Bill Wingo, Derrick Hamilton and Airese Curry.
The meal was catered by Parklane Seafood of Columbia. There were door prizes and a National Champions football signed by Coach Swinney and Staff was auctioned.
The Clemson Club raised $1,500 for scholarships and the evening was a joyful response to the great achievement for the Tigers.
Past Union and Clemson players Kyle Browning, Vance Hammond, Bill Wingo, Airese Curry, Derrick Hamilton, Roscoe Crosby, and Rashad Jackson were honored and thanked for their loyalty to Clemson University and its Tigers Football Team during the Clemson Club celebration on Thursday, January 24.
More than 100 Clemson Tigers fans attended the January 24 Clemson Club celebration of Clemson’s National Championship victory.
"Voice of the Tigers" Don Munson (second from left) was an honored guest at the January 24 Clemson Club Celebration at Main Street Junction during which a Tigers National Championship football was auctioned off.
The Clemson University Tigers Football Team won the National Championship and these Tigers fans attending the January 24 Clemson Club Celebration at Main Street Junction are letting everyone know the Tigers are number one.