55.75 acres & 213,794 square feet

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of School Trustees is seeking the permission of the SC State School Board to sell some vacant properties the Union County School District currently owns.

During its meeting Monday night, the board received an update from Finance and Operations Officer Lynn Lawson about some of the vacant properties owned by the Union County School District. The properties covered in Lawson’s report were:

• Jonesville Elementary School, located at 514 Alman Street, Jonesville, and leased by the district to Carolina Community Actions since 2009. The property, which was acquired by the district in 1953, is currently used by Head Start. The school building is 70,590 square feet in size and sits on approximately 10 acres of land.

• Lockhart School, located at 212 Lockhart Drive, Lockhart, which was closed June 2018. The property was acquired by the district in 1953 with Tax Assessor’s card denoting the sales price as “gift” from Monarch Mills. The school building is 54,400 square feet and sits on approximately 15 acres of land.

• Sims Junior High School, located at 200 Sims Drive, Union, which was closed June 2009. The properties that make up the site were acquired in 1953 and 1964. The school building is 88,804 square feet and sits on approximately 22 acres of land.

• Sims High School, located at 200 East Henrietta Street, Union, which is composed of a vacant lot and one structure on a hill. The property, which is 2.75 acres in size, was acquired by the district in 1950. It was leased to the Tamin Shriners Club #2 in July 1988 for a 25-year term with four 25-year renewals.

• Kelly-Pinckney School, located on Pea Ridge Highway, Kelly-Kelton. The property, which was acquired by the district in 1911, is a vacant lot totaling 6 acres. The property record indicates that it overlaps with the site of the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department. It is recommended that the disconnected parcel be transferred to the fire department.

After receiving the report the board directed Lawson to seek authorization from the SC State School Board permitting the district to sell them at some future time. Lawson said the board took this step because under state law properties a local school district purchased and built schools on after 1952 using state funding cannot be sold without the permission of the SC State School Board.

While the board directed Lawson to get the permission of the SC State School Board permitting the sale of those properties, Lawson said the board did not direct him to take any other steps regarding them.

In doing this, Lawson said the board was doing no different than it did in December 2018 with regard to the Adamsburg, Carlsan, and Excelsior properties when it directed him to get the required permission from the SC State School Board for those properties. Lawson said the board took this action after authorizing him to advertise those properties for sale. He said he has applied to the SC State School Board for permission for those properties and is awaiting its response.

Personnel Report

In other business, Director of Personnel Jeff Stribble presented the Personnel Report for the board’s approval. The board voted unanimously to approve the report which included the following appointments:

• Tara Putnam — Special Education Assistant at Sims Middle School.

• Madison Gardin — Special Education Teacher at Sims Middle School for the 2019-2020 school year.

Field Trip Requests

Stribble also presented the board with the following overnight field trip requests which the board also voted unanimously to approve:

• Band students to go to USC Columbia for a Band Clinic February 14-17.

• Union County High School Wrestling Team to go to Upperstate competition at Powdersville February 15-16.

• Wrestling Team members who qualify at Upperstate to State competition at Anderson Civic Center February 22-23.

Board receives report on five vacant properties

