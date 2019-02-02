A public thank you for Trustee Frank Hart

Charles Warner | The Union Times He served as Governor of the State of Georgia and President of the United States of America, but Jimmy Carter once said that the toughest job he ever had as an elected official was as a member of a school board. Given the role they play in making sure the children of a community get the education they need, being a school board member is indeed a very demanding job. As with any demanding job, being recognized and applauded for the work you are doing is always welcome and we have no doubt that Union County School Board Trustee Frank Hart is delighted to be publicly thanked by the students and staff of Buffalo Elementary School for the job he is doing on the board. Charles Warner | The Union Times He served as Governor of the State of Georgia and President of the United States of America, but Jimmy Carter once said that the toughest job he ever had as an elected official was as a member of a school board. Given the role they play in making sure the children of a community get the education they need, being a school board member is indeed a very demanding job. As with any demanding job, being recognized and applauded for the work you are doing is always welcome and we have no doubt that Union County School Board Trustee Frank Hart is delighted to be publicly thanked by the students and staff of Buffalo Elementary School for the job he is doing on the board.

‘Celebrating Our Super Library’

The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library will hold their Annual Meeting, Sunday, February 3, at the Carnegie Library from 3-4 p.m.

The public is invited and refreshments will be served. Tour the newly renovated library.

The meeting will feature local authors Allan Charles, Mary Dillard, Robert Grady, Randy Ivey, Dan O’Shields, and Melody Porter. These local authors will speak about their writing and sign their books.

Current and past Friends of the Library are urged to attend the annual meeting to hear a summary of the past year’s FOL efforts and plans for 2019.

February is the month to join or renew FOL membership. Membership forms are available at the Union County Carnegie Library and at Friends on Main Bookstore (Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.) at 213 West Main Street, Union, across from the Union County Courthouse.

Little League Registration Ongoing

Registration for the Union County Little League concludes today with late registration which and will be held today at the following time and place:

• Late registration will be held Saturday, February 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Union County Recreation Department.

Union County Little League is open to children ages 4-16. Children ages 4-8 will play in the T-Ball, Coach Pitch, and Machine Pitch divisions while 9 & 10 year olds will play in the Majors Division, 11 & 12 years olds in the Intermediate Division, 13 & 14 year olds in the Junior League Division, and 15 & 16 years olds in the Senior League Division.

The registration fee for children ages 4-8 is $40 and $50 for children ages 9-16. The fee paid will cover the cost of the pants, jersey, and hat for each player.

In order to sign their child up, a parent/legal guardian must bring the child’s birth certificate and proof of residency in Union County.

For more information about Union County Little League call TJ Booker at 864-426-5995 or Juawan Rice at 864-466-8553 or visit the Union County Little League Facebook page.

Housing Authority Meeting

The Commissioners of the Housing Authority of Union will meet Monday, February 4 at 5:30 p.m. at 201 Porter Street.

February At The UCAC

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Writers Group — Local writers will meet Tuesday, February 12 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, February 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m.

$5 members/ $10 non-members

Acrylic Pour Class — Join UCAC Artist Cathy Staniwicz as she teaches the art of poured paint! She will show students several different techniques and then allow them to create their own piece! All supplies will be provided. Space is limited, so please preregister.

Sunday, February 24

2 p.m.

$30 member/$35 non-member

Knitting Class — Have you ever wanted to learn how to knit? Now is the time! Join us as Instructor Jessica Whisnant shares her talent! All supplies will be provided. Class space is limited so register today!

Sunday, March 10

1-4 p.m.

$30 members/$35 non-members

Membership

If you are not currently a member now is the time to join! If you are a member be sure to renew your membership! Members receive monthly updates, event invites, and discounts on classes and events!

Birthday Parties

Union County Arts Council is offering Birthday Parties! Contact us today for details!

Beekeepers To Meet

The Union County Beekeepers Association will meet on Tuesday, February 5 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and program begins at 6:30 p.m.

We will continue our membership drive for 2019.

Wilbur Smith will present a program on swarms.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Poor Man’s Supper

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Poor Man’s Supper Wednesday, February 6 at 5:30 p.m.

On the menu will be vegetable soup or potato soup and cornbread or pimento cheese sandwich.

Music starts at 6 p.m.

For takeout call 864-427-5319.

Community Prayer Meeting

The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at noon on Thursday, February 7 at the USC Union Gazebo. Let us come together to praise God for His greatness and goodness.

Let us pray for the salvation of the lost and for revival among believers. Pray for our pastors, teachers, and other church leaders, and for all other believers. Let us let us pray for the revival and awakening we need in Union County and across the nation.

Let us pray much for healing of the divisiveness engulfing our country. Let us pray for the salvation of our leaders and judges who are not already saved, and that all our leaders may seek and do the will of God.

Pray for God’s guidance and protection for our leaders, law enforcers, fire fighters, and other emergency responders.

Let us pray for those who do not have adequate food, clothing, or shelter.

Let us pray for the students, teachers, and staffs of our schools, for safety and good teaching and learning.

If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take time in the day to join in these prayers.

Lunch Served

Augsburg Lutheran Church will serve up a lunctime treat on Sunday, February 10 from 12-2 p.m.

On the menu will be homemade soup, salad, and a sandwich.

$10 per person.

‘Native Plants Of Southern Appalachia’

On Thursday, February 21 at 5:30 p.m., Maxine Appleby will be speaking on “Native Plants of the Southern Appalachia” at the Piedmont Physic Garden.

The cost for the workshop is $20.00 for non-members. Members receive a discount.

You can register online at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org. You can also buy tickets by visiting our Facebook page and clicking on the Events section.

Komen Seeking Advocates

The churches of Union County are being asked to participate in a program on the fight against breast cancer in the conference room of the Union Medical Center, 322 West South Street, Union, on Saturday, February 23 at 10 a.m.

The program is conducted by the Susan G. Komen South Carolina Affiliate for the purpose of recruiting and training community advocates who can help the organization in its fight against breast cancer.

In a letter inviting churches to participate in the program, Mission Coordinator for the Susan G. Komen South Carolina Affiliate Sandi Coan states that “in South Carolina, the death rate from breast cancer is higher than much of the country and Union County is one of our priority counties in South Carolina. We need to change that and we need your help to do it.”

Coan writes that the Susan G. Komen South Carolina Affiliate “provides education and grants to remove barriers to care but we need advocates to spread the word. By partnering with your organization, we hope to identify and train those advocates as well as provide them with the resources they need to make an impact in their own communities.”

Those interested in participating in the class are asked to RSVP Coan at [email protected] or Rena Goode at [email protected]

NAACP To Award $1,000 Scholarship

The Union County Branch of the NAACP is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship for the 2018-2019 school year. The applicant must be a graduating senior at Union County High School and must submit the following to the NAACP:

• A cover letter introducing the applicant.

• A completed application form.

• An official transcript with a minimum 2.50 GPA and up.

• Three letters of recommendation from a teacher, principal, minister, guidance counselor or mentor.

• A resume that includes community service, extracurricular activities, honors and awards as well as future academic or career goals.

• A 300-word, 12-point, double-spaced essay on the topic of “How the NAACP has impacted American Society.”

All this should be submitted to the NAACP and postmarked by no later than March 15 of this year.

Graduating high school seniors may request an application at the Union County High School Guidance Department or by contacting Union County Branch of the NAACP President James R. Rice at 864-429-5630 or NAACP Scholarship Chairperson Charlie Gist at 864-427-1863.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, February 12, 2019

• Tuesday, March 12, 2019

• Tuesday, April 9, 2019

• Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Lockhart Power Company

• Tuesday, June 11, 2019

• Tuesday, July 9, 2019

• Tuesday, August 13, 2019

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carlisle Town Hall

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• February 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• February 25, 2019 — Sims Middle School

• March 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• March 25, 2019 — Union County High School

• April 15, 2019 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 13, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 10, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 24, 2019 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Portable Heaters Needed

How do you choose between heating your home or feeding your family? For many in Spartanburg and Union counties, the arrival of colder weather means just that…higher utility bills that often break an already tight family budget.

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties is asking the community to help ease the burden by donating new portable heaters. According to Lt. Howard Tate, Corp Officer, “A portable heater can be a life saver for many. It can bridge the gap — helping families to warm hearts as well as homes.”

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to drop off new portable heaters to The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties during regular business hours.

For more information, contact Lt. Howard Tate at 864-576-6670.

