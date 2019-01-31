NGU updates graduate HR programs

Photo courtesy of North Greenville University North Greenville University has revised the curriculum for the graduate-level courses in its Human Resource (HR) Professional Certificate and Master of Business Administration (MBA) with an HR concentration programs. Photo courtesy of North Greenville University North Greenville University has revised the curriculum for the graduate-level courses in its Human Resource (HR) Professional Certificate and Master of Business Administration (MBA) with an HR concentration programs.

TIGERVILLE — North Greenville University (NGU) has announced its offering of a fully-revised curriculum for graduate-level courses in the Human Resource (HR) Professional Certificate and Master of Business Administration (MBA) with an HR concentration programs.

NGU professor Dr. Ed Sherbert who serves as a Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) educator and ambassador, has completely updated the curriculum for each of NGU’s five graduate-level HR courses to mirror best practices and strategies in the field of HR and to reflect the cutting-edge HR practices which aligns with the SHRM Competency Model.

With coursework focusing on workforce planning and employment, selection and retention, global and strategic HR, and employee and labor relations, the curriculum update offers a foundation for preparation for the SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP certificate examinations.

According to Sherbert, the SHRM Competency Model “ensures that HR professionals are proficient in the critical behaviors and knowledge necessary to solve today’s most pressing people issues and strategies.”

To best serve business professionals who are seeking to advance their knowledge in the field of HR, NGU offers a comprehensive, 12-hour graduate HR Professional Certificate in addition to the MBA with an HR concentration, both of which may be eligible for employer tuition reimbursement plans.

Sherbert, president of Sherbert & Associates HR consulting firm, has served as a faculty member at NGU since 2003. In addition to his NGU duties, Sherbert is an accomplished HR practitioner with over 40 years of experience in HR including the development of an HR consulting firm with local, national and international clients. He has extensive hands-on HR experience in union and non-union environments as well as international HR experience as a practitioner and consultant. Sherbert has extensive experience in teaching human resources courses in graduate and doctoral human resources programs.

He holds a Doctor of Business Administration in HR, an MBA, and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and has published numerous human resources articles. He has been a test question writer, a subject matter expert, faculty member and ambassador for SHRM for over ten years.

For more information about NGU’s Master of Business Administration or other graduate and certificate programs visit ngu.edu/academics.

About NGU

North Greenville University, located in Tigerville, S.C. at the foothills of Glassy Mountain, is a co-educational liberal arts institution which provides opportunities for higher education in a biblically sound Christ-centered environment. North Greenville University is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award Baccalaureate Degrees, Master’s Degrees and Doctorate Degrees in 35 degree programs. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the accreditation of North Greenville University.

Established in 1892 as a Baptist Academy for northern Greenville County high school students, the school currently has an enrollment of over 2,500 students and is supported by the Cooperative Program of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. Because of the financial support from South Carolina Baptists, many students have the opportunity to receive tuition assistance they need to obtain their college education.

For more information about our degree programs, scholarship opportunities and admission requirements contact the NGU Office of Admissions at 864-977-7001 or 800-468-6642.

