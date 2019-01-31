Photo courtesy of USC Upstate These rising high school seniors took part in the 2017 Academic Outreach Camp hosted by USC Upstate in partnership with BMW and the Sparanburg Regional Healthcare System. USC Upstate is currently accepting applications for rising seniors interested in taking part in the 2018 Academic Outreach Camp which will be held June 17-28. Photo courtesy of USC Upstate These rising high school seniors took part in the 2017 Academic Outreach Camp hosted by USC Upstate in partnership with BMW and the Sparanburg Regional Healthcare System. USC Upstate is currently accepting applications for rising seniors interested in taking part in the 2018 Academic Outreach Camp which will be held June 17-28.

SPARTANBURG — The University of South Carolina Upstate will give 30 local rising high school seniors an opportunity to apply science and math to real-world manufacturing and health care situations.

USC Upstate, in partnership with Spartanburg-based BMW Manufacturing Co., Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, and American Credit Acceptance, will host its Academic Outreach Camp June 17-28 at the George Dean Johnson Jr. College of Business and Economics in downtown Spartanburg.

Participating students will receive an introduction to a variety of manufacturing concepts used by many world-class companies, including Lean Manufacturing and Six Sigma principles, statistical process control, value stream mapping, process capability, hypothesis testing, and analysis of variance.

“We are thrilled to host the 2019 USC Upstate Academic Outreach Camp,” said Timothy Ellis, a senior instructor and director of Engineering Technology Management and Advanced Manufacturing Management at USC Upstate. “This is an incredible opportunity for rising high school seniors to interact with local business experts and meet like-minded peers.”

Using catapults, toy cars, and paper helicopters, students will test various theories and learn to improve function, processes, and results. Daily camp activities will include computerized challenges, physical simulations, case studies, and teaching games. Instructors will emphasize refining and improving teamwork and leadership skills. Science career day discussions will enable students to meet with professionals who use these tools and skills as part of their careers.

Camp instructors are Lean Six Sigma professionals from USC Upstate (College of Science and Technology, Mary Black School of Nursing and the Johnson College of Business and Economics), BMW Manufacturing Co., Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, and American Credit Acceptance.

Applications can be submitted now through March 1 at www.uscupstate.edu/aocamp. The camp is operated without any cost to participants. Please note this is a day camp that meets 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interested applicants must be a rising high school senior in Cherokee, Greenville, Laurens, Spartanburg, and Union County Schools. They must have a letter of recommendation from their high school guidance counselor or teacher, and a valid South Carolina Driver’s license or permit. Students will also be asked to submit a copy of their high school transcripts with their current GPA. A minimum GPA of 3.0 or higher on the South Carolina Uniform Grading Scale is required.

For more information, contact Tim Ellis at (864) 552-4235 or [email protected]edu Additional information may also be found at www.uscupstate.edu/aocamp.

30 rising seniors sought for summer program