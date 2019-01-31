NGU to expand presence in Greer

Photo courtesy of North Greenville University North Greenville University is expanding its presence and the opportunities it offers for adult education at its Tim Brashier Campus in Greer. Photo courtesy of North Greenville University North Greenville University is expanding its presence and the opportunities it offers for adult education at its Tim Brashier Campus in Greer.

TIGERVILLE — North Greenville University is now expanding its presence in Greer, SC, to open up even more opportunities for adult learners in the city and beyond.

Travelers Rest philanthropist Dr. T. Walter Brashier and his wife, Christine, have gifted the university with the 17,225-square-foot building at 199 Hunt St. in Greer, located adjacent to NGU’s existing Tim Brashier Campus.

“This is an incredible gift from a visionary family,” says NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “We are constantly astonished by the generosity of the Brashiers and forever grateful for their continued support of our mission: to equip transformational leaders for church and society.”

With the addition of this second facility, NGU’s Greer campus will gain new spaces for classes, offices, and meetings to accommodate its growing list of adult learning offerings. Current programs include graduate degrees, including one of the only physician assistant (PA) medicine programs in the state; fully online undergraduate degrees; and even professional development events covering a variety of topics.

Locals may remember that the Hunt Street property — which encompasses two acres of land, the building, and a paved parking lot — previously housed the Ryan’s Corporate Training Center. The structure has lain dormant, for the most part, since 2016.

That was the same year NGU bought its first Greer campus building at 405 Lancaster Ave., relocating from leased space at Fairview Baptist Church. NGU’s Greer campus officially opened during the Spring 2017 semester as the Tim Brashier Campus at Greer, named in memory of the Brashiers’ son, Tim.

The Brashiers have supported NGU for more than five decades. The family’s $1 million donation in 2005 enabled NGU to launch its graduate school, and a second gift of $1 million in 2017 created a graduate school scholarship fund for Upstate residents and NGU alumni.

The Brashiers’ latest gift, the Hunt Street building, is a promise of even greater things to come at NGU’s Greer campus.

“I’m extremely excited about this campus expansion,” says Dr. Tawana Scott (’85, MBA ’08), NGU’s assistant vice president of graduate academic services. “It gives us the opportunity to gain a more substantial presence in Greer by providing broader offerings for professionals in the fields of business, education, and ministry — helping them to become transformational leaders in the areas where they are called to serve.”

Future plans for NGU’s Tim Brashier Campus at Greer include adding not only more degree programs in business, education, and ministry, but also more professional development events.

The campus currently serves nearly 500 students per term — some from as nearby as up the street in Greer, most from somewhere within South Carolina, and others from as far away as California and Texas. But NGU leaders like Scott foresee increasing that reach significantly with the coming expansion.

Learn more about NGU’s adult learning opportunities at ngu.edu/academics.

About NGU

North Greenville University, located in Tigerville, S.C. at the foothills of Glassy Mountain, is a co-educational liberal arts institution which provides opportunities for higher education in a biblically sound Christ-centered environment. North Greenville University is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award Baccalaureate Degrees, Master’s Degrees and Doctorate Degrees in 35 degree programs. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the accreditation of North Greenville University.

Established in 1892 as a Baptist Academy for northern Greenville County high school students, the school currently has an enrollment of over 2,500 students and is supported by the Cooperative Program of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. Because of the financial support from South Carolina Baptists, many students have the opportunity to receive tuition assistance they need to obtain their college education.

For more information about our degree programs, scholarship opportunities and admission requirements contact the NGU Office of Admissions at 864-977-7001 or 800-468-6642.

Photo courtesy of North Greenville University North Greenville University is expanding its presence and the opportunities it offers for adult education at its Tim Brashier Campus in Greer. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Tim-Brashier-Campus-in-Greer.jpg Photo courtesy of North Greenville University North Greenville University is expanding its presence and the opportunities it offers for adult education at its Tim Brashier Campus in Greer.