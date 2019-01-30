Pray to trust in God’s strength

Charles Warner | The Union Times A broken heart is a terrible thing that can cause incredible pain for the one who suffers it. Yet is is possible to recover from a broken heart, find healing, and, perhaps, a new lease on life that will bring great joy. A lost soul, however, is a far more terrible thing, because it is for eternity, an eternity of unimaginable suffering. God desires that no soul He created be lost to such a fate, and that’s why, in life, the time in which we choose what our eternity will be, He takes steps to turn us from the path of destruction to the path of salvation. Sometimes, perhaps much of the time, that requires heartbreak in this life, heartbreak that forces us to see that we are heading away from God and turn back to Him before it is too late. It speaks of God breaking hearts of stone and replacing them with hearts of love. That first part sounds pretty painful, doesn’t it? The second part, however, makes the first part worth it as it changes us for the better, as it can make us more humane, caring, charitable and loving towards others, living the way God wants us to. A heart of a love is a heart where God is present, and a heart where God is present and in control is a heart that is not bound for Hell, but for Heaven. We may endure some heartbreak in this life, but if in experiencing that heartbreak we turn to God then we will become saved souls who, when we cross over into eternity, we will never experience heartbreak again.

Read Psalm 61:1-8

I raise my eyes toward the mountains. Where will my help come? My help comes from the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth.

— Psalm 121:1-2 (CEB)

PRAYER: Creator God, help us always to trust in your strength. With your help, we can overcome my challenge. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: No problem is too big for God.

Charles Warner | The Union Times A broken heart is a terrible thing that can cause incredible pain for the one who suffers it. Yet is is possible to recover from a broken heart, find healing, and, perhaps, a new lease on life that will bring great joy. A lost soul, however, is a far more terrible thing, because it is for eternity, an eternity of unimaginable suffering. God desires that no soul He created be lost to such a fate, and that’s why, in life, the time in which we choose what our eternity will be, He takes steps to turn us from the path of destruction to the path of salvation. Sometimes, perhaps much of the time, that requires heartbreak in this life, heartbreak that forces us to see that we are heading away from God and turn back to Him before it is too late. It speaks of God breaking hearts of stone and replacing them with hearts of love. That first part sounds pretty painful, doesn’t it? The second part, however, makes the first part worth it as it changes us for the better, as it can make us more humane, caring, charitable and loving towards others, living the way God wants us to. A heart of a love is a heart where God is present, and a heart where God is present and in control is a heart that is not bound for Hell, but for Heaven. We may endure some heartbreak in this life, but if in experiencing that heartbreak we turn to God then we will become saved souls who, when we cross over into eternity, we will never experience heartbreak again.