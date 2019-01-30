UCHS Rifle Team finishes third

Photo by Angel Sanders Shooters Bryson Perry, Gregory Garner, Kameron Taylor, Jacob Harbst, Alex Burns, and Ryan Vinson of the Union County High School Rifle Team compete during the 2019 CMP State Championship Match at Nations Fore High School on January 18, 2019. Looking on as the team competes is Coach Robert Sanders while Coach Doug Gilliam views targets through a sighter scope. Photo by Angel Sanders Shooters Bryson Perry, Gregory Garner, Kameron Taylor, Jacob Harbst, Alex Burns, and Ryan Vinson of the Union County High School Rifle Team compete during the 2019 CMP State Championship Match at Nations Fore High School on January 18, 2019. Looking on as the team competes is Coach Robert Sanders while Coach Doug Gilliam views targets through a sighter scope.

UNION COUNTY — Union County High School’s Stinger Rifle Team competed in the combined 2019 Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) State Championship match and Major General Smedley D. Butler Regional Match which was held at Nations Ford High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina January 18-21, 2019.

The match was won by the host team with Union County’s A team placing third out of 33 teams with a team best score of 2093 X 2400. The B team placed 19th with a team best score of 1788 X 2400. The A team is comprised of Juniors RJ Sanders, Ryan Vinson and Alex Burns and Freshman Jacob Harbst. The B team is comprised of Freshmen Luke Burns, Bryson Perry and Kameron Taylor and seventh grader Gregory Garner. Sanders led the team with a score of 546 X 600 and placed 6th individually in the match. Vinson followed with a score of 528, earning him 15th overall, and Harbst was close on his heels at 524, which is his personal best score. A. Burns rounded out the A team with a 495, placing him 42nd overall. Harbst placed 19th overall and 1st among 68 first-year shooters.

The B team’s scoring was led by L. Burns with a score of 478, who placed 18th among first-year shooters, who was closely followed by Perry with a 471, who placed 19th. Taylor shot a 421, which placed him 39th and Garner rounded out the scoring with 418, placing him 41st among first-year shooters. These were personal best scores for Taylor and Garner.

“We are very proud of these guys. Jake has come on strong for us this year, which we thought would be a rebuilding year after our strongest shooter graduated last year,” said CSM (Ret.) Doug Gilliam, the team’s head coach. He also said, “We are so close to breaking through one of our goals of shooting 2100 X 2400 as a team.”

Assistant Coach Jane Taylor stated, “RJ and Ryan began shooting together 3 ½ years ago and Alex followed them the next semester. They encourage one another and help each other improve. The B team is composed of all first-year shooters and they have all developed quickly this year. We are looking forward to watching them grow and improve throughout their rifle careers.”

The team has several matches coming up throughout the rest of the school year. They will travel to Anniston, Alabama, over Valentine’s weekend for the 2019 JROTC Regional Championship match which will be held at the CMP facilities in Anniston. They also have the chance to compete in the All-Service Championship match in Anniston at the end of February. The team will travel to R-S Central High School in Rutherfordton, NC, March 1, 2019, for the Hilltopper Classic match.

The National JROTC Championship match will be held in Anniston March 21-23, 2019. The team’s performance in the Regional JROTC Championship match over Valentine’s will determine if it will qualify for the National JROTC match and whether it will qualify for the National Junior Olympic Three Position Air Rifle (3-PAR) Championship and CMP National Championship matches held at Camp Perry, Ohio, June 27-29, 2019.

Photo by Angel Sanders Shooters Bryson Perry, Gregory Garner, Kameron Taylor, Jacob Harbst, Alex Burns, and Ryan Vinson of the Union County High School Rifle Team compete during the 2019 CMP State Championship Match at Nations Fore High School on January 18, 2019. Looking on as the team competes is Coach Robert Sanders while Coach Doug Gilliam views targets through a sighter scope. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Rifle-Team.jpg Photo by Angel Sanders Shooters Bryson Perry, Gregory Garner, Kameron Taylor, Jacob Harbst, Alex Burns, and Ryan Vinson of the Union County High School Rifle Team compete during the 2019 CMP State Championship Match at Nations Fore High School on January 18, 2019. Looking on as the team competes is Coach Robert Sanders while Coach Doug Gilliam views targets through a sighter scope.

Out of 33 teams in State Championship Match

By Jane Taylor Special to The Union Times

Jane Taylor is Assistant Coach for the Union County High School Stinger Rifle Team.

Jane Taylor is Assistant Coach for the Union County High School Stinger Rifle Team.