Walking 6 blocks to ride 1 mile

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union native and Spartanburg attorney Albert V. Smith was the keynote speaker at the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” sponsored by the Union County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) at Sims Middle School on Monday, January 21. Here Smith holds a plate depicting scenes from King’s life that was presented to him by NAACP President James R. Rice following his speech. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union native and Spartanburg attorney Albert V. Smith was the keynote speaker at the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” sponsored by the Union County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) at Sims Middle School on Monday, January 21. Here Smith holds a plate depicting scenes from King’s life that was presented to him by NAACP President James R. Rice following his speech.

Editor’s Note: Some of the information about the historic events covered in this story comes from entries on wikipedia.org about those events.

UNION COUNTY — As the 19th century drew to a close, the US Supreme Court voted 7-1 to give judicial sanction to segregation and the doctrine of “separate but equal” with its ruling in the Plessy v. Ferguson case. The lone dissenter was Justice John Marshal Harlan whose dissent included the following:

The white race deems itself to be the dominant race in this country. And so it is in prestige, in achievements, in education, in wealth and in power. So, I doubt not, it will continue to be for all time if it remains true to its great heritage and holds fast to the principles of constitutional liberty. But in view of the constitution, in the eye of the law, there is in this country no superior, dominant, ruling class of citizens. There is no caste here. Our constitution is color-blind, and neither knows nor tolerates classes among citizens. In respect of civil rights, all citizens are equal before the law. The humblest is the peer of the most powerful. The law regards man as man, and takes no account of his surroundings or of his color when his civil rights as guaranteed by the supreme law of the land are involved. It is therefore to be regretted that this high tribunal, the final expositor of the fundamental law of the land, has reached the conclusion that it is competent for a state to regulate the enjoyment by citizens of their civil rights solely upon the basis of race.

In my opinion, the judgment this day rendered will, in time, prove to be quite as pernicious as the decision made by this tribunal in the Dred Scott Case.

Harlan proved to be prophetic because in the more than 100 years that have passed since the court issued that ruling, Plessy v. Ferguson has come to be as reviled as much as the court’s 1857 Dred Scott ruling. Yet the overthrow of Plessy v. Ferguson and the system of racial segregation and disenfranchisement of black Americans it legitimized would not begin until the middle of the 20th century, the rise of the Civil Rights Movement and the response of the Supreme Court and the rest of American society to that movement and its calls for justice.

Plessy v Ferguson and its impact on American society was one of the subjects of an address by Union native and Spartanburg attorney Albert V. Smith to the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” sponsored by the Union County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) at Sims Middle School on Monday, January 21. In his address, Smith, the keynote speaker for the celebration, pointed out that, in addition to being the 90th anniversary of King’s birth, 2019 is also the 400th anniversary of the beginning of slavery in America. During the course of his address, King reviewed the development of the institution of slavery in America, the end of slavery after the Civil War, and its replacement with segregation in the aftermath of the Reconstruction Era in the South.

Smith pointed out that during the era of slavery there was much debate among white Americans over the institution of slavery and the place of black Americans in American society, a debate he said blacks were largely unable to participate in due to being powerless. He pointed out that the institution of segregation enshrined by the Plessy v. Ferguson ruling was designed to return black Americans to a state powerlessness and in this it largely succeeded.

(In “The Making of the President 1960,” author Theodore White pointed out that in the 1960 election black Americans were finally taking part in the debate over their place in American society, whereas a generation earlier they had been only the subject of that debate.)

Smith pointed out that the system of racial segregation and disenfranchisement of black Americans did not begin to be overthrown until the 1950s, with the turning point coming in 1954 when the US Supreme Court reversed itself on the issue of segregation. He said it did so through the “Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka” case in which the court unanimously ruled that state laws requiring/permitting separate schools for black and white children was unconstitutional. With its ruling, the court effectively overturned Plessy v. Ferguson, at least in the area of public education, and began the process of reasserting the principle enunciated by Justice Harlan 58 years earlier that the “constitution is color-blind” and that, where their civil rights are concerned, all American citizens “are equal before the law” regardless of the color of their skin.

(At the time of Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, racially segregated schools were required in 17 southern and border states and forbidden in 16 northern, midwestern, and western states. In three other states it was optional under state law. One of those three states was Kansas where the Board of Education of Topeka operated racially segregated schools under an 1879 state law which permitted school districts to maintain separate elementary schools for black and white children. The named plaintiff in the case was Oliver L. Brown, an African-American who served as an assistant pastor at a Topeka church and was employed as a welder in the shops of the Santa Fe Railroad. Brown’s daughter, Linda Carol Brown, had to walk six blocks to catch a bus to travel to a black school a mile from her home. The Brown’s home was just seven blocks from a white school. The Browns, like the other 12 families in the suit, were recruited as plaintiffs by the Topeka Branch of the NAACP who directed the parents to try and enroll their children in the white schools closest to their homes in the fall of 1951. They did so and their attempts were rebuffed with authorities directing them to the black schools. With that, Brown and the rest of the plaintiffs, with the assistance of the NAACP, went to court.)

Smith pointed out that the Supreme Court’s ruling in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka would not have come about had it not been for the efforts of the NAACP and the black families they recruited as plaintiffs in the case. He said that one of the great impediments Civil Rights groups like the NAACP and Civil Rights leaders like King had to overcome was the fear in the black community of the possible consequences of taking on the segregationist system. Smith pointed out that, especially in the South, many black parents tried to keep their children from taking part in efforts by Civil Rights activists to bring about integration. He said they did so for fear of losing their jobs and fear that their children would be killed.

Nevertheless, Smith said that black Americans began, under the leadership of activists like King and organizations like the NAACP, to overcome their fears and stand up for their rights as American citizens. Smith said that this is what spurred the federal government to again embrace Civil Rights and implement laws that outlawed segregation and racial discrimination in American society. He said these laws have helped the black community begin to overcome the legacy of slavery and segregation and gain new opportunities, pointing out an example from his own life where, initially denied an application for an educational program he sought to attend, he invoked the 1964 Civil Rights Act and threatened legal action if the application was not forthcoming. As a result of doing this, Smith said that he got the application and got enrolled in the program.

While much has been gained in the decades since then, Smith urged the audience attending the celebration to stand up against any and all resurgences of racial segregation in American society. Smith especially called on the churches to again embrace activism and reach out to the community and speak on its needs and be advocates for addressing those needs. He pointed to the theme of the celebration — “you be the difference” — and called on those present and the churches in the community to commit to being the difference that can and does make things better.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union native and Spartanburg attorney Albert V. Smith was the keynote speaker at the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” sponsored by the Union County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) at Sims Middle School on Monday, January 21. Here Smith holds a plate depicting scenes from King’s life that was presented to him by NAACP President James R. Rice following his speech. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_King-Plate.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Union native and Spartanburg attorney Albert V. Smith was the keynote speaker at the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” sponsored by the Union County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) at Sims Middle School on Monday, January 21. Here Smith holds a plate depicting scenes from King’s life that was presented to him by NAACP President James R. Rice following his speech.

The overthrow of segregation in America

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.