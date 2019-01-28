‘Punkin’ Chunkin’ Competition’ at FPES

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School built catapults and used different amounts of force to fling pumpkins across the school’s cafeteria as part of their study of STEM. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School built catapults and used different amounts of force to fling pumpkins across the school’s cafeteria as part of their study of STEM. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School built catapults and used different amounts of force to fling pumpkins across the school’s cafeteria as part of their study of STEM. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School built catapults and used different amounts of force to fling pumpkins across the school’s cafeteria as part of their study of STEM. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School built catapults and used different amounts of force to fling pumpkins across the school’s cafeteria as part of their study of STEM. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School built catapults and used different amounts of force to fling pumpkins across the school’s cafeteria as part of their study of STEM. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School built catapults and used different amounts of force to fling pumpkins across the school’s cafeteria as part of their study of STEM. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School built catapults and used different amounts of force to fling pumpkins across the school’s cafeteria as part of their study of STEM. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School built catapults and used different amounts of force to fling pumpkins across the school’s cafeteria as part of their study of STEM. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School built catapults and used different amounts of force to fling pumpkins across the school’s cafeteria as part of their study of STEM.

UNION — How far can you chunk a pumpkin?

Students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School had their chance to find out how far they could toss a pumpkin during the “Punkin’ Chunkin’ Competition” on “Pumpkin Day” at the school.

In this STEM lesson, each student built a catapult out of popsicle sticks and practiced using different amounts of force to fling their pumpkins across the school cafeteria.

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) activities challenge students to think creatively and work together to solve problems, and build devices to solve a challenge.

Each month, students in Mrs. Prince’s class are challenged to solve problems by applying what they have learned in class.

