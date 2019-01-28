Author Melinda Long visits BES

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Author Melinda Long visited Buffalo Elementary School in December and during her visit shared her experiences as an author, promoted reading and writing to all students, and provided parents with tips on how to promote reading and writing at home. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Author Melinda Long visited Buffalo Elementary School in December and during her visit shared her experiences as an author, promoted reading and writing to all students, and provided parents with tips on how to promote reading and writing at home.

BUFFALO — Buffalo Elementary School had the honor of hosting children’s book author Melinda Long in December.

During Ms. Long’s presentation to students and parents, she shared her experiences as an author.

She also promoted reading and writing to all students in kindergarten-5th grades.

She also led a parenting session later that evening at a Title I family night event to share the importance of reading and writing. She provided tips to parents on how to encourage and promote reading and writing at home.

