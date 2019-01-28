Dressing up for Thanksgiving

Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Mrs. Vaughan’s 4K class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School celebrated Thanksgiving by making outfits and wearing them around the school. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Mrs. Vaughan’s 4K class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School celebrated Thanksgiving by making outfits and wearing them around the school. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Mrs. Vaughan’s 4K class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School celebrated Thanksgiving by making outfits and wearing them around the school. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Mrs. Vaughan’s 4K class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School celebrated Thanksgiving by making outfits and wearing them around the school. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School With a display depicting the “Mayflower” behind them, Mrs. Hembree’s 5K class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School display the “Pilgrims” they made as part of their celebration of Thanksgiving. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School With a display depicting the “Mayflower” behind them, Mrs. Hembree’s 5K class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School display the “Pilgrims” they made as part of their celebration of Thanksgiving. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School The students in Mrs. Lewis’ 5K class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School celebrated Thanksgiving by making and wearing Native American-style headdresses. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School The students in Mrs. Lewis’ 5K class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School celebrated Thanksgiving by making and wearing Native American-style headdresses. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Making and wearing Native American-style headdresses and wearing them around school is how Mrs. Young’s 5k class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School celebrated Thanksgiving. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Making and wearing Native American-style headdresses and wearing them around school is how Mrs. Young’s 5k class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School celebrated Thanksgiving.

JONESVILLE — The celebration of one of America’s greatest holidays brought out the creativity in some young students who showed off the results of their classroom endeavors at their school.

Mrs. Vaughan’s 4K and Mrs. Lewis, Mrs. Hembree and Mrs. Young’s 5K students celebrated Thanksgiving at Jonesville Elementary by making outfits like those worn by the Pilgrims and the Native Americans at the first Thanksgiving!

The students enjoyed making their outfits and wearing them around the school.

Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Mrs. Vaughan’s 4K class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School celebrated Thanksgiving by making outfits and wearing them around the school. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_JEMS-4K.jpg Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Mrs. Vaughan’s 4K class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School celebrated Thanksgiving by making outfits and wearing them around the school. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Mrs. Vaughan’s 4K class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School celebrated Thanksgiving by making outfits and wearing them around the school. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_JEMS-4K2.jpg Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Mrs. Vaughan’s 4K class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School celebrated Thanksgiving by making outfits and wearing them around the school. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School With a display depicting the “Mayflower” behind them, Mrs. Hembree’s 5K class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School display the “Pilgrims” they made as part of their celebration of Thanksgiving. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_JEMS-5K-Hembree.jpg Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School With a display depicting the “Mayflower” behind them, Mrs. Hembree’s 5K class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School display the “Pilgrims” they made as part of their celebration of Thanksgiving. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School The students in Mrs. Lewis’ 5K class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School celebrated Thanksgiving by making and wearing Native American-style headdresses. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_JEMS-5K-Lewis.jpg Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School The students in Mrs. Lewis’ 5K class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School celebrated Thanksgiving by making and wearing Native American-style headdresses. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Making and wearing Native American-style headdresses and wearing them around school is how Mrs. Young’s 5k class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School celebrated Thanksgiving. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_JEMS-5K-Young.jpg Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Making and wearing Native American-style headdresses and wearing them around school is how Mrs. Young’s 5k class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School celebrated Thanksgiving.

JEMS 4K & 5K students make outfits