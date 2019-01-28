Fortnite characters visit BES

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School The “Fortnite” characters performed on stage at Buffalo Elementary School, dancing for and singing along with students. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School The “Fortnite” characters performed on stage at Buffalo Elementary School, dancing for and singing along with students.

BUFFALO — “Fortnite” characters were recently brought to life at Buffalo Elementary School!

Students were thrilled to see their favorite “Fortnite” video game characters dancing on stage before Christmas Break.

Students joined in the fun with a sing along and a special Buffalo Elementary version of the 12 Days of Christmas!

