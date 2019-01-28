BES celebrates ‘awesome behavior’

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School who earned all 5 good behavior points every day for the entire quarter were awarded snow cones and five Buffalo Blast Bucks. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School who earned all 5 good behavior points every day for the entire quarter were awarded snow cones and five Buffalo Blast Bucks.

BUFFALO — Good behavior should be rewarded and that’s certainly the case at one local school.

At Buffalo Elementary School students were awarded snow cones and five Buffalo Blast Bucks for earning all 5 good behavior points every day for the entire quarter.

Great job boys and girls!

