FPES holds class Spelling Bees

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These are the winners of the Spelling Bees held for the 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades at Foster Park Elementary School before Christmas and the school Spelling Bee held January 9, 2019.
UNION — Each 3rd-5th grade class at Foster Park Elementary School held its class Spelling Bee before Christmas break. Class winners were:
3rd Grade
Damian Betterton — Mrs. Robinson’s Class
Destiny Hames — Mrs. Ivey’s Class
Ryder Fallen — Mrs. Roark’s Class
Dominic McMahon — Mrs. Candler’s Class
4th Grade
Ben Balkum — Mrs. Willard’s Class
Jordan Haydock — Mrs. Wells’ Class
Chloe Bailey — Mrs. Palmer’s Class
5th Grade
Caleb Willard — Mrs. Hughes’ Class
Trevor Davis — Mrs. Inman’s Class
Curtis Hames — Mrs. Owens’ Class
The class winners advanced to the school Spelling Bee on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. The Spelling Bee Champion was Ben Balkum. The first runner-up was Caleb Willard and the second runner-up was Ryder Fallen
