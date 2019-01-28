FPES holds class Spelling Bees

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These are the winners of the Spelling Bees held for the 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades at Foster Park Elementary School before Christmas and the school Spelling Bee held January 9, 2019. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These are the winners of the Spelling Bees held for the 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades at Foster Park Elementary School before Christmas and the school Spelling Bee held January 9, 2019.

UNION — Each 3rd-5th grade class at Foster Park Elementary School held its class Spelling Bee before Christmas break. Class winners were:

3rd Grade

Damian Betterton — Mrs. Robinson’s Class

Destiny Hames — Mrs. Ivey’s Class

Ryder Fallen — Mrs. Roark’s Class

Dominic McMahon — Mrs. Candler’s Class

4th Grade

Ben Balkum — Mrs. Willard’s Class

Jordan Haydock — Mrs. Wells’ Class

Chloe Bailey — Mrs. Palmer’s Class

5th Grade

Caleb Willard — Mrs. Hughes’ Class

Trevor Davis — Mrs. Inman’s Class

Curtis Hames — Mrs. Owens’ Class

The class winners advanced to the school Spelling Bee on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. The Spelling Bee Champion was Ben Balkum. The first runner-up was Caleb Willard and the second runner-up was Ryder Fallen

