‘Principal’s Read Aloud’ at FPES

UNION — The Christmas season is a time of traditions and that was certainly the case at one local school where a holiday tradition was once again enjoyed by both students and staff.

On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, the students at Foster Park Elementary School were treated to a read aloud by their Principal, Mr. Koepke. He read aloud a Christmas favorite, the “Polar Express.”

After the read aloud, they enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies.

This is always such a favorite holiday tradition at Foster Park!

