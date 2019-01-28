Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Author Steve Swinburne visited Foster Park Elementary School earlier this month (January) and during his visit had breakfast with the school’s Student Council, talked to students about his experiences as a writer, and conducted a workshop on writing for EMERGE students. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Author Steve Swinburne visited Foster Park Elementary School earlier this month (January) and during his visit had breakfast with the school’s Student Council, talked to students about his experiences as a writer, and conducted a workshop on writing for EMERGE students.

UNION — On Thursday, January 10, 2019, popular children’s author, Steve Swinburne, visited Foster Park Elementary School.

The visit began with a special breakfast with the FPES Student Council. The Student Council enjoyed this special time with Mr. Swinburne.

Following the breakfast, the entire school had the privilege of meeting Mr. Swinburne in an assembly. One assembly was for K-2nd and another one was for 3rd-5th.

Mr. Swinburne’s presentation was a very energetic presentation where he used his photos to share his travels and where the inspiration for his books came from. He encouraged all students to use their everyday experiences to spark story ideas. He also encouraged them to write different genres. He shared his passion for nature and animals. He loves to research and then use that research in his nonfiction books. He shared several stories about how his books didn’t always get published on the first try. He mentioned one book went 15 years and another book went 37 years before they were finally published. He really stressed the importance of never giving up. He also used music in his presentation by singing and playing the ukulele. The students were engaged and really seemed to enjoy meeting Mr. Swinburne.

After the assemblies, the EMERGE students were treated to a writing workshop with Mr. Swinburne in the library. There, they learned about the importance of adding many details to their writing to make it more interesting. They practiced their writing skills as he helped them improve their writing craft.

Finally, the visit ended with Mr. Swinburne autographing books that students purchased.

Steve Swinburne’s Visit was definitely a day that Foster Park’s students (and staff) will remember for a long time.

To learn more about Steve Swinburne, visit his website: http://www.steveswinburne.com/.

Author Steve Swinburn visits FPES