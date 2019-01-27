Never stop believing in Jesus

In Mark 5:21-42 we read of a synagogue leader named Jairus who came and fell at the feet of Jesus and pleaded,”23 My little daughter lieth at the point of death: I pray thee, come lay hands on her, that she may be healed; and she shall live. 24 And Jesus went with him; and much people followed him, and thronged him.” It was difficult to travel with much much speed due to the large crowd of people. At one point they even stopped when Jesus spoke with the woman who had touched his garment for healing. Before they could reach the home of the dying girl, men from the house of Jairus came and said, “35 Thy daughter is dead: why troubleth thou the Master and further? 36 As soon as Jesus heard the word that was spoken, he saith unto the ruler of the synagogue, Be not afraid, only believe” and they traveled on to reach the home where Jesus takes her by the hand, tells her to get up, and she lives again.

In the beginning of this account, Jairus proclaims his faith by saying he knows his daughter will be healed if Jesus could only lay his hands on her, so they started on their way. We then see the delay from the crowd and others that were in need of healing as well. Isn’t that the way it goes? We have our faith and start out strong, knowing that everything will be alright, but then the noise of the crowd distracts us, delays us, and tests our faith to the max. However, we must remember that God isn’t limited to our clock or working in the time frame that we think He should — He’s the Creator of time.

Verse 36 tells us that Jesus heard the men say that the girl was dead. Notice that Jesus does not respond to this announcement but speaks to Jairus and tells him he need only believe. Looking back to verse 23, Jairus did not have to do anything new or different at this moment because he had already believed Jesus could heal her, he just needed to continue believing. His faith had been tested. Don’t let setbacks or disappointing news crush your hope and destroy your faith. You don’t have to change in the midst of difficult circumstances, just keep the belief you have had all along. Don’t let the enemy steal your miracle by allowing doubt to stop you from moving forward. What a different outcome it would have been if Jairus had accepted the bad news and left Jesus to return home alone. No matter what people may say, don’t leave Jesus behind in the crowd — finish the journey and take him home with you!

I pray, “Father, I believe in You, Your Son Jesus, and the Holy Spirit. I know You are working even now in my life and for those I have been praying for. Forgive me when I think it is too late for help and I begin to doubt. Thank You for sending Jesus to not only pay my sin debt, but to bring new life, hope, and power to me so I can be an overcomer in this world. Thank you for walking with me through every crowd and obstacle I face. I am not alone. Give me strength to continue believing what I already know to be true, in Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Rev.-Cathcart-3.jpg

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.