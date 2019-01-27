Eight named SC Junior Scholars

Timothy Garner Timothy Garner Cody Gaston Cody Gaston Jasmine Humphries Jasmine Humphries William Lee William Lee Delani Rash Delani Rash Lillie Grace Williford, Jacob Robinson, and Jacob Gates Lillie Grace Williford, Jacob Robinson, and Jacob Gates

UNION COUNTY — Five Sims Middle School and three Jonesville Elementary/Middle Student have been named South Carolina Junior Scholars.

In a statement released Thursday, Union County School District Director of Secondary Eduation Trey Forrester offered “congratulations to the following 8th graders in Union County School District who have achieved the South Carolina Junior Scholar Award for the school year 2018-2019.”

Sims Middle School

• Timothy Garner, son of Tim and Kristy Garner

• Cody Gaston, son of Cody and Audrey Gaston

• Jasmine Humphries, daughter of Benji and Jacqueline Humphries

• William Lee, son of Neal and Brooke Lee

• Delani Rash, daughter of Tracy and Jeri Rash

Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Jacob Robinson, son of Trad and Nikki Robinson

• Jacob Gates, son of Angel Jacobs

• Lillie Grace Williford, daughter of Regina Parker and Bobby Williford

The press release states that “the students were selected as South Carolina Junior Scholars by scoring 550 or higher on the Evidence Based Reading and Writing section of the PSAT/NMSQT or by scoring 530 or higher on the Math section. Additionally, Duke Tip participants who were identified and recognized at either the Grand Recognition Ceremony or the State Recognition Ceremony during their 7th grade year automatically qualified to become a 2018-19 SC Junior Scholar.”

It further sates that “as recipients of this honor, the students will be recognized in local award ceremonies and will receive an Award of Merit from the State Department of Education.”

The press release states that “the South Carolina Junior Scholars Identification and Development Program, begun in the 1985-86 school year, reflects the growing statewide effort to improve education in South Carolina and responds to the needs of students possessing unique abilities. The purpose of the program is to identify students with exceptionally high scholastic achievement and intellectual ability and to provide opportunities for these students that will facilitate their intellectual growth, broaden their individual interests, and promote their scholastic achievement. Such opportunities are provided during the academic school year or summer following identification in the eighth grade and continue throughout the high school years.“

Will each receive the State Award of Merit