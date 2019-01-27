Graduation to be held at stadium

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Stadium will be the site of graduation ceremonies for Union County High School Class of 2019 on Saturday, May 25 at 9 a.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Stadium will be the site of graduation ceremonies for Union County High School Class of 2019 on Saturday, May 25 at 9 a.m.

UNION COUNTY — When they don cap and gown and receive their diplomas the Union County High School (UCHS) Class of 2019 will do so on a Saturday morning at Union County Stadium.

In a statement released Wednesday, Beth Anthony, Science Teacher and Member of the Teacher Advisory Council at UCHS announced that “has surveyed the students, parents and community about the plans for Graduation for the Class of 2019. We received hundreds of responses and the results were clear. Graduation will be held on May 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Union County Stadium.”

Anthony said that the school conducted the survey in response to requests over the year from both students and parents both that graduation be held in a venue that could accommodate more people.

“We had several students and parents over the last few years who asked to have it moved so that more of their family and friends could attend,” Anthony said Wednesday. “When we have it inside we have to limit the number of people because of building capacity.”

To determine the wishes of the student body as a whole and their families, Anthony said a survey was developed and conducted.

“I created a survey and we had two options,” Anthony said. “The first was to keep the graduation in the gymnasium at Union County High School on Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m. The second was to move graduation to the Union County Stadium on Saturday, May 25 at 9 a.m. with a back-up of having it at the the school at the same time in case of inclement weather.”

Anthony said that the second option was the choice of an overwhelming majority of the respondents so the graduation will be held at Union County Stadium.

While the possibility of inclement weather is why the second option included a back-up plan, Anthony said it is also why this year’s graduation will be held in the morning, instead of the evening.

“Pop-up thunderstorms are a concern during that time of the year and they are more likely to occur in the afternoon and the evening and that’s something that has to be taken into account with outdoor events,” Anthony said. “There’s less of chance of a pop-up thunderstorm in the morning and so that’s why graduation will be held at 9 a.m. that day.”

Anthony also announced that the school will again work with The Union Connection to have a live video feed of the 2019 graduation exercises.

“We did a live video feed last year and it was very well received,” Youngblood said. “So our plan is to offer a live video feed again this year.”

Anthony concluded by thanking all those who took part in the survey and said that more information about the ceremony will be forthcoming.

“We look forward to celebrating the Class of 2019 with you then,” Anthony said. “We will release more information about the event in the future. Thank you to everyone who participated in our graduation survey.”

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 25

By Charles Warner

