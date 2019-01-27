Three receive Bachelor degrees

GREENWOOD — Lander University conferred bachelor and master degrees upon over 200 students — three of them from Union County — during the university’s 158th commencement ceremony on December 18. Dr. Sean Barnette, associate professor of English and Lander’s 2018 distinguished professor, delivered the keynote address during the formal program held inside Finis Horne Arena.

The class of 2018 includes graduates from local communities, cities and regions across South Carolina and other states across the country, as well as internationally. The graduates from Union County were:

• Taylor Leigh Gibson, of Union, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

• Ariana Trejo, of Jonesville, Bachelor of Arts in Spanish

• Ariana Trejo, of Jonesville, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

About Lander University

Founded in 1872, Lander University is a co-educational, state-assisted, four-year university serving approximately 3,000 students. Located in Uptown Greenwood, the university has a long-standing tradition of providing a challenging, enriching education that prepares graduates to lead lives of meaningful activity, of personal satisfaction and of service to others.

The institution offers more than 60 areas of study in the liberal arts and sciences, with professional programs in STEM, education, business and nursing. Graduate programs include the Master of Education in Teaching and Learning, the Master of Education in Montessori Education, the Master of Science in Nursing-Clinical Nurse Leader, and the Master of Science in Emergency Management.

