Area students make Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG — Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean’s List students for the Fall 2018 semester. Area students include:

• Elizabeth Pacolette Genoble, a member of the class of 2021, is from Jonesville.

• Hayden Allan Genoble, a member of the class of 2022, is from Jonesville.

• Noah Patrick Gwinn, a member of the class of 2021, is from Pauline.

• Jordan Ronnie Lawson, a member of the class of 2019, is from Buffalo.

• Holly Caroline Raines, a member of the class of 2020, is from Pacolet.

• Leah Camastra Wilson, a member of the class of 2020, is from Union.

