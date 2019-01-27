Four make SMC’s fall Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG — Dr. Mark Gibbs, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Spartanburg Methodist College, is pleased to announce the students included on the Dean’s List for grades earned during the fall 2018 academic semester. Dean’s List students have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

• Lindsey Alexandria Fowler, a sophomore from Union

• Jesica L Hamm, a sophomore from Enoree

• Jason Tyrek Rodgers, a sophomore from Union

• Charlie Trent Thompson, a freshman from Union

About Spartanburg Methodist College

Located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Spartanburg Methodist College is a private liberal arts college open to students of all religious and non-religious backgrounds. The college serves an approximately 800 student body and offers six associate degrees as well as paths to bachelor’s degrees. Affiliated with the United Methodist Church and established in 1911, students experience the transformative powers of academic excellence, intellectual exploration, social awareness and character development. SMC is the college of choice for local, regional, national and international students who desire the advantages of a church-related education in a supportive community where they can thrive.

