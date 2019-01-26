Praying for God to flow through us

Charles Warner | The Union Times 14 Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid. 15 Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house. 16 Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. — Matthew 5:14-16 (KJV) Charles Warner | The Union Times 14 Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid. 15 Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house. 16 Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. — Matthew 5:14-16 (KJV)

Read John 7:37-39

The Lord will guide you always; he will satisfy your needs in a sun-scorched land and will strengthen your frame. You will be like a well-watered garden, like a spring whose waters never fail.

— Isaiah 58:11 (NIV)

PRAYER: Source of life, thank you for your love and strength that never fails. Flow through us as we seek to love and serve others. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God’s love is a stream that never runs dry.

Charles Warner | The Union Times 14 Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid. 15 Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house. 16 Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. — Matthew 5:14-16 (KJV) https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Light-On.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times 14 Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid. 15 Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house. 16 Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. — Matthew 5:14-16 (KJV)