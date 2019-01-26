From slavery to segregation

Charles Warner | The Union Times Rev. Charlie Jennings delivers the Invocation to help open the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” at Sims Middle School Monday evening. The event, which is sponsored by the Union County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), is an annual celebration of the life and legacy of Civil Rights leader and peace activist the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Charles Warner | The Union Times Rev. Charlie Jennings delivers the Invocation to help open the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” at Sims Middle School Monday evening. The event, which is sponsored by the Union County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), is an annual celebration of the life and legacy of Civil Rights leader and peace activist the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Charles Warner | The Union Times The “Soldiers Of Christ Boys Choir” performed twice during the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” at Sims Middle School Monday evening. The celebration, which sponsored by the Union County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), also featured the singing by all those in attendance of “Lift Every Voice And Sing” and “We Shall Overcome.” Charles Warner | The Union Times The “Soldiers Of Christ Boys Choir” performed twice during the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” at Sims Middle School Monday evening. The celebration, which sponsored by the Union County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), also featured the singing by all those in attendance of “Lift Every Voice And Sing” and “We Shall Overcome.” Charles Warner | The Union Times A large crowd that included local government officials attended the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” at Sims Middle School Monday evening. The celebration, which is sponsored by the Union County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), includes the recitation of “The Litany of Commemoration of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Charles Warner | The Union Times A large crowd that included local government officials attended the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” at Sims Middle School Monday evening. The celebration, which is sponsored by the Union County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), includes the recitation of “The Litany of Commemoration of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County native and Spartanburg attorney Albert V. Smith speaks during the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” at Sims Middle School Monday evening. In his address, Smith reviewed American history and the experiences of African-Americans as they experienced slavery and segregation for much of that history and the impact of the Civil Rights movement to right those wrongs. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County native and Spartanburg attorney Albert V. Smith speaks during the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” at Sims Middle School Monday evening. In his address, Smith reviewed American history and the experiences of African-Americans as they experienced slavery and segregation for much of that history and the impact of the Civil Rights movement to right those wrongs.

Editor’s Note: Part of the information about the historic events and documents covered in this article comes from entries in wikipedia.org on the events.

UNION County — The anniversary of the beginning of the darkest chapter in American history was remembered along with the life and legacy of a great American who courageously sought to right the wrongs of that chapter and whose legacy continues to inspire millions to carry on his great work was celebrated this past Monday.

On November 2, 1983, following overwhelming passage by Congress, President Ronald Reagan signed into law a bill making the third Monday in January of each year a federal holiday honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The holiday, officially called the “Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.” but more commonly known as “Martin Luther King Jr. Day” celebrates the birthday of King, who was born on January 15, 1929, the premier leader of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s until his assassination on April 4, 1968.

In Union County, King’s birthday is celebrated each year with the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” sponsored by the Union County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). This year’s celebration was held on Monday at Sims Middle School and drew a large crowd that included a number of local government officials.

The celebration included a number of King Day traditions including a recitation — this year led by Trudie G. Sanders — by those present of “The Litany of Commemoration of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” and the singing of “Lift Every Voice And Sing” and “We Shall Overcome.” There were also greetings delivered by Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach and Town of Jonesville Mayor Ernest Moore.

As always and in keeping with the fact that the churches of the African-American community were where much of the Civil Rights Movement began, the event had a strong religious aspect with musical performances by the “Soldiers of Christ Boys Choir;” an Invocation delivered by Rev. Charlie Jennings and a Benediction and Grace delivered by Rev. James A. Williams, and a Greeting delivered by the Rev. Dr. Victor C. Wilson, Presiding Elder of the Spartanburg District Palmetto Conference, AME Zion Churches.

The featured speaker for this year’s celebration was Union County native and Spartanburg Attorney Albert V. Smith who, in his address, reminded those present that, in addition to being the 90th anniversary of King’s birth, 2019 is also the 400th anniversary of the beginning of slavery in America.

(In 1619, approximately 20 African men were brought by Dutch traders to the English colony at Jamestown in what is now the Commonwealth of Virginia. While these men, the first African-Americans, were not technically slaves as it was possible in the years immediately following their arrival for them to gain their freedom as some did, within a little over 20 years African-Americans became the victims, first, of racial discrimination in the justice system of the day, and then, by the middle of the 17th century, the development of the system of race-based, lifetime, multi-generational slavery. That system, which continued until after the Civil War, would see the overwhelming majority of African-Americans of each generation born and live out their lives as slaves.)

Smith pointed out that the establishment and growth of slavery in America led, by the early 1700s, to the beginning of the debate by European-Americans over whether African-Americans should be enslaved or free. He said that while they were the subject of this debate, African-Americans were largely unable to truly take part in it because as slaves they had no power and lived in fear of those who held power over them.

This state of powerlessness would not only persist, but, Smith pointed out, would actually be enshrined in law by the US Supreme Court in 1857 with its “Dred Scott” decision. Smith said that Scott, a slave, had lived in a free state with his owner before returning to the slave state of Missouri. Scott sued for the freedom of himself and his family, arguing that having lived in a free state he and his family were therefore free.

Smith said that the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, not only ruled 7-2 against Scott, but also that African-Americans, whether free or slave, were not American citizens and therefore could not seek to gain their freedom through legal action.

(The ruling also struck down the Missouri Compromise of 1850 which had prohibited slavery north of the 36°30′ parallel except for the State of Missouri. The Dred Scott decision outraged abolitionists and heightened tensions between the North and the South and is seen by many as having been an important factor in the start of the Civil War four years later.)

Concerning the Civil War, Smith pointed out that The Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln did not free any slaves.

(The proclamation, issued in 1863, abolished slavery in the territories controlled by the Confederate States of America, but did not apply to the slave states remaining in the United States — Delaware, Maryland, Kentucky, and Missouri — and those areas of the Confederacy under occupation by Union forces as well as the area that would soon form the State of West Virginia.)

Smith said that slavery did not actually end in America until after the Civil War with the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution in December 1865. The text of the amendment is composed of two sections which state the following:

Section 1. Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

Section 2. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.

This was followed by the ratification in July 1868 of the Fourteenth Amendment which conferred citizenship on the freed slaves. The amendment is composed of five sections, the most important of which are its first and fifth which state the following:

Section 1. All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

Section 5. The Congress shall have power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.

Next was the Fifteenth Amendment which was ratified in February 1870 which prohibited the federal government and the states from denying American citizens the right to vote based on their race. The two sections of the amendment’s text state the following:

Section 1. The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.

Section 2. The Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.

Even with the ratification of these amendments, however, Smith said that discrimination against African-Americans would persist throughout the 19th century with, near the end of that century, the US Supreme Court again giving sanction to such discrimination. Smith pointed to the Plessy v. Ferguson decision of 1896 in which the court ruled against efforts to desegregate railroad cars.

(Plessy was Homer Plessy, a resident of Louisiana who had been arrested and put off a train for violating the State of Louisiana’s “Separate Car Act” which required separate accommodations for whites and blacks on railroads including railway cars. In 1892, Plessy had purchased a ticket and boarded a “Whites Only” railway car and, after being told to go to the “Blacks Only” railway car and refusing to do so, was arrested and put off the train. He then sued to overturn the Separate Car Act, but in 1896, the Supreme Court ruled 7-1 against Plessy, stating that the act did not violate either the Thirteenth or Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution. The court ruled that while the Fourteenth Amendment purpose was to enforce racial equality before the law “it could not have been intended to abolish distinctions based upon color, or to enforce social, as distinguished from political equality, or a commingling of the two races upon terms unsatisfactory to either.”)

Smith said that with its decision, the Supreme Court upheld the doctrine of “separate but equal” and the “Jim Crow” laws which segregated white and black and enshrined racial discrimination against African-Americans. It was a state of affairs that would persist until the middle of the 20th century and the rise of the Civil Rights Movement that would empower and inspire millions to be the difference that would change — and continues to change — America.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Rev. Charlie Jennings delivers the Invocation to help open the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” at Sims Middle School Monday evening. The event, which is sponsored by the Union County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), is an annual celebration of the life and legacy of Civil Rights leader and peace activist the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Rev.-Charlie-Jennings-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Rev. Charlie Jennings delivers the Invocation to help open the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” at Sims Middle School Monday evening. The event, which is sponsored by the Union County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), is an annual celebration of the life and legacy of Civil Rights leader and peace activist the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Charles Warner | The Union Times The “Soldiers Of Christ Boys Choir” performed twice during the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” at Sims Middle School Monday evening. The celebration, which sponsored by the Union County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), also featured the singing by all those in attendance of “Lift Every Voice And Sing” and “We Shall Overcome.” https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Soldiers-Of-Christ-Boys-Choir-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The “Soldiers Of Christ Boys Choir” performed twice during the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” at Sims Middle School Monday evening. The celebration, which sponsored by the Union County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), also featured the singing by all those in attendance of “Lift Every Voice And Sing” and “We Shall Overcome.” Charles Warner | The Union Times A large crowd that included local government officials attended the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” at Sims Middle School Monday evening. The celebration, which is sponsored by the Union County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), includes the recitation of “The Litany of Commemoration of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_King-Day-Audience-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times A large crowd that included local government officials attended the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” at Sims Middle School Monday evening. The celebration, which is sponsored by the Union County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), includes the recitation of “The Litany of Commemoration of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County native and Spartanburg attorney Albert V. Smith speaks during the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” at Sims Middle School Monday evening. In his address, Smith reviewed American history and the experiences of African-Americans as they experienced slavery and segregation for much of that history and the impact of the Civil Rights movement to right those wrongs. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Albert-V.-Smith-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County native and Spartanburg attorney Albert V. Smith speaks during the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration” at Sims Middle School Monday evening. In his address, Smith reviewed American history and the experiences of African-Americans as they experienced slavery and segregation for much of that history and the impact of the Civil Rights movement to right those wrongs.

Smith reviews American history since 1619