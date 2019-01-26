A vacancy, appointments, and changes

UNION COUNTY — Filling a vacancy in the Clerk of Court’s Office, appointments to the county commission dealing with alcohol and drug abuse, and ordinances changing the structure of that commission and the commission dealing with tourism were on the agenda of a special meeting of Union County Council Thursday afternoon.

Vacancy

The meeting began with Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson addressing council on a vacancy in the Deeds section of her office. Lawson told council that one member of the staff of the Deeds section has been out for three months and will not be coming back. She said that the absence of this staff member and the growing demands on the Deeds section has placed great strains on the remaining staff.

Lawson said that given the situation she needs to fill the vacancy as soon as possible, adding that the position is already budgeted for.

Following Lawson’s address, council voted unanimously to authorize her to advertise for applicants to fill that vacancy and fill it once a suitable applicant was found.

Appointments

Council then took up the appointment of the seven members of the Union County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

The commission is made up of appointees from each of the county’s six council districts recommended by each district’s council member and a seventh at-large appointee recommended by the county supervisor. The following appointees were recommended by the following members of council on behalf of their respective districts:

• Tina Fowler recommended by Union County Council District 1 Councilwoman Tracie Farr Campbell.

• Curtiss Hunter recommended by Union County Council District 2 Councilman Ralph Tucker.

• Pamela Roberts recommended by Union County Council District 3 Councilman David Sinclair.

• Melanie O’Shields recommended by Union County Council District 4 Councilman Ben Ivey.

• Carl Pendergrass recommended by Union County Council District 5 Councilman Tommie Hill.

• Melody Gault recommended by Union County Council District 6 Councilwoman Kacie Petrie.

• Amy Belue recommended by Union County Supervisor Frank Hart.

Council voted unanimously to approve each of these recommended appointees to the commission.

Ordinances

Council also voted unanimously to approve first reading by title only of ordinances amending the Tourism Commission Ordinance and the Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Ordinance.

Following council’s votes on the ordinances, Hart explained that the county is in the process of changing the statutes of those two commissions and how they operate. Hart said the council is changing the reporting structure of those commissions, a change that he said is similar to the change the county made regarding the Union County Economic Development Board. He said that under that change the Executive Director of the Economic Development Board now reports directly to council like a department of county government and that the changes the county is making for the Tourism and Alcohol and Drug Abuse commissions will have a similar result.

Addressed in a special meeting of county council

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

