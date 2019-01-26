Always keeping moving forward

Charles Warner | The Union Times This quotation from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was displayed on the message board in the hallway of Foster Park Elementary School. It was an appropriate display given that Monday was “Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” the federal holiday which celebrates the life of the great Civil Rights leader and peace activist. It is even more appropriate because King’s words are sound advice and not only for children. In life we should always strive to move forward and move forward with purpose, the purpose of improving ourselves and improving the world around us. We should always strive to gain knowledge and wisdom and learn how to apply what we have learned in a way that will be beneficial to all and do so. We should always strive to live righteous, moral, and upstanding lives that draw us closer to God each and every day that we live so that the lives we have been blessed with are not wasted but lived to their fullest potential and we become a blessing to all we meet as we, by all means possible, keep moving. Charles Warner | The Union Times This quotation from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was displayed on the message board in the hallway of Foster Park Elementary School. It was an appropriate display given that Monday was “Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” the federal holiday which celebrates the life of the great Civil Rights leader and peace activist. It is even more appropriate because King’s words are sound advice and not only for children. In life we should always strive to move forward and move forward with purpose, the purpose of improving ourselves and improving the world around us. We should always strive to gain knowledge and wisdom and learn how to apply what we have learned in a way that will be beneficial to all and do so. We should always strive to live righteous, moral, and upstanding lives that draw us closer to God each and every day that we live so that the lives we have been blessed with are not wasted but lived to their fullest potential and we become a blessing to all we meet as we, by all means possible, keep moving.

Little League Registration Ongoing

Registration for the Union County Little League is continuing with registration being held on the following days at the following times:

• Timken Sports Complex on Saturday, January 26 (today), from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sunday, January 27, from 2-4 p.m.

• Union County Recreation Center on Thursday, January 31, and Friday, February 1, from 5-7 p.m. each day.

• Late registration will be held Saturday, February 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Union County Recreation Department.

Union County Little League is open to children ages 4-16. Children ages 4-8 will play in the T-Ball, Coach Pitch, and Machine Pitch divisions while 9 & 10 year olds will play in the Majors Division, 11 & 12 years olds in the Intermediate Division, 13 & 14 year olds in the Junior League Division, and 15 & 16 years olds in the Senior League Division.

The registration fee for children ages 4-8 is $40 and $50 for children ages 9-16. The fee paid will cover the cost of the pants, jersey, and hat for each player.

In order to sign their child up, a parent/legal guardian must bring the child’s birth certificate and proof of residency in Union County.

Those who sign up before February 1 are eligible for a drawing for $100. The drawing will be held and the winner presented with their award on Opening Day which is scheduled for March 23.

For more information about Union County Little League call TJ Booker at 864-426-5995 or Juawan Rice at 864-466-8553 or visit the Union County Little League Facebook page.

50th Choir Anniversary

Jeter Chapel Hubberetts will celebrate their 50th Choir Anniversary on Sunday, January 27 at 2 p.m.

Rev. Jeffrey L. Hunter, Pastor.

’Lunch-N-Learn’ At Carnegie

Safe Passage, Inc. will hold a “Lunch-N-Learn” at the Union County Carnegie Library on Monday, January 28 from 12-1p.m. to recruit volunteers to serve as advocates for survivors of sexual assault in Union County.

According to its website (safepassagesc.org) Safe Passage, Inc. “was established for the purpose of offering supportive services to families living in abuse so they could make changes in their lives and eliminate violence. We work every day to empower survivors, eliminate the abuse, engage the community, and engender change.”

The website states that “program services include emergency shelter for domestic violence victims and their minor children, adult and child counseling, advocacy, 24-hour hospital accompaniment for sexual assault victims, community referrals, education, support groups, and parenting classes. Services which are offered for shelter residents are also available for non-residential clients.”

In the area of sexual assault, the website states that Safe Passage, Inc. “provides free, supportive, trauma-informed services for victims and survivors of sexual assault in York and Union counties.”

To provide those services, Safe Passage, Inc., needs volunteers and recruiting those volunteers and training them is the goal of the January 28 Lunch-N-Learn program at the Carnegie Library.

Persons who volunteer to serve as advocates for the victims of sexual assault will be provided with the proper training and support by Safe Passage, Inc. during their service. That support will include the Safe Passage Volunteer Manual, Sexual Assault On-Call Materials, and 12-hour in-person training.

First Steps Partnership Board Meeting

The Union County First Steps Partnership Board will hold its regular meeting on Monday, January 28 at 5:15 p.m. at the First Steps Mobile at Buffalo Elementary School, located at 733 Main Street in Buffalo.

The public is invited to attend.

Anyone wishing to attend that requires special assistance due to a disability is encouraged to contact Laura Wade, Executive Director at 864-466-7647 prior to the start of the meeting.

Regular Board Meeting Agenda

Welcome:

• Introduction of new board members

• Adoption of Agenda

• Review of November 29 minutes

New Business:

• Executive Director Report/Financial Report

• Report on action items for Comprehensive Plan

• Sign up for committees

• Discussion/vote: Opportunity to share Americorp VISTA member with Union Carnegie Library (specific project: childcare needs assessment)

• Discussion/vote: Blueprint for Health (E.D. participation in community project)

• Election of board member to sign Payment Authorization Forms (to replace previous member)

• 2019 meeting schedule

Business from the Floor:

Adjourn

Senior Citizens To Meet

Lockhart Senior Citizens will meet at the Masonic Lodge on Monday, January 28 at 6 p.m.

Bring a covered dish.

January At The UCAC

The following activities will be held at the Union County Arts Council during the month of January.

• Painting With Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• “My Creative Hands” — UCAC has joined with Rotary of Union to bring this unique exhibit to our gallery. Beckee Garris, a Catawba Indian potterer, has filled the walls with her amazing one of kind work. These pieces represent the Catawba Indian traditions and way of life.

Exhibit opened Friday January 11.

**January starts the UCAC Membership Drive.**

If you are not currently a member now is the time to join! If you are a member be sure to renew your membership! Members receive monthly updates, event invites, and discounts on classes and events!

Union County Arts Council is offering Birthday parties! Contact us today for details! Call 864-429-2817.

Beekeepers To Meet

The Union County Beekeepers Association will meet on Tuesday, February 5 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and program begins at 6:30 p.m.

We will continue our membership drive for 2019.

Wilbur Smith will present a program on swarms.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Poor Man’s Supper

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Poor Man’s Supper Wednesday, February 7 at 5:30 p.m.

On the menu will be vegetable soup or potato soup and cornbread or pimento cheese sandwich.

Music starts at 6 p.m.

For takeout call 864-427-5319.

Komen Seeking Advocates

The churches of Union County are being asked to participate in a program on the fight against breast cancer in the conference room of the Union Medical Center, 322 West South Street, Union, on Saturday, February 23 at 10 a.m.

The program is conducted by the Susan G. Komen South Carolina Affiliate for the purpose of recruiting and training community advocates who can help the organization in its fight against breast cancer.

In a letter inviting churches to participate in the program, Mission Coordinator for the Susan G. Komen South Carolina Affiliate Sandi Coan states that “in South Carolina, the death rate from breast cancer is higher than much of the country and Union County is one of our priority counties in South Carolina. We need to change that and we need your help to do it.”

Coan writes that the Susan G. Komen South Carolina Affiliate “provides education and grants to remove barriers to care but we need advocates to spread the word. By partnering with your organization, we hope to identify and train those advocates as well as provide them with the resources they need to make an impact in their own communities.”

Those interested in participating in the class are asked to RSVP Coan at [email protected] or Rena Goode at [email protected]

NAACP To Award $1,000 Scholarship

The Union County Branch of the NAACP is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship for the 2018-2019 school year. The applicant must be a graduating senior at Union County High School and must submit the following to the NAACP:

• A cover letter introducing the applicant.

• A completed application form.

• An official transcript with a minimum 2.50 GPA and up.

• Three letters of recommendation from a teacher, principal, minister, guidance counselor or mentor.

• A resume that includes community service, extracurricular activities, honors and awards as well as future academic or career goals.

• A 300-word, 12-point, double-spaced essay on the topic of “How the NAACP has impacted American Society.”

All this should be submitted to the NAACP and postmarked by no later than March 15 of this year.

Graduating high school seniors may request an application at the Union County High School Guidance Department or by contacting Union County Branch of the NAACP President James R. Rice at 864-429-5630 or NAACP Scholarship Chairperson Charlie Gist at 864-427-1863.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, February 12, 2019

• Tuesday, March 12, 2019

• Tuesday, April 9, 2019

• Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Lockhart Power Company

• Tuesday, June 11, 2019

• Tuesday, July 9, 2019

• Tuesday, August 13, 2019

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carlisle Town Hall

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• January 28, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• February 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• February 25, 2019 — Sims Middle School

• March 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• March 25, 2019 — Union County High School

• April 15, 2019 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 13, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 10, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 24, 2019 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Portable Heaters Needed

How do you choose between heating your home or feeding your family? For many in Spartanburg and Union counties, the arrival of colder weather means just that…higher utility bills that often break an already tight family budget.

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties is asking the community to help ease the burden by donating new portable heaters. According to Lt. Howard Tate, Corp Officer, “A portable heater can be a life saver for many. It can bridge the gap — helping families to warm hearts as well as homes.”

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to drop off new portable heaters to The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties during regular business hours.

For more information, contact Lt. Howard Tate at 864-576-6670.

Charles Warner | The Union Times This quotation from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was displayed on the message board in the hallway of Foster Park Elementary School. It was an appropriate display given that Monday was “Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” the federal holiday which celebrates the life of the great Civil Rights leader and peace activist. It is even more appropriate because King’s words are sound advice and not only for children. In life we should always strive to move forward and move forward with purpose, the purpose of improving ourselves and improving the world around us. We should always strive to gain knowledge and wisdom and learn how to apply what we have learned in a way that will be beneficial to all and do so. We should always strive to live righteous, moral, and upstanding lives that draw us closer to God each and every day that we live so that the lives we have been blessed with are not wasted but lived to their fullest potential and we become a blessing to all we meet as we, by all means possible, keep moving. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Keep-Moving.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This quotation from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was displayed on the message board in the hallway of Foster Park Elementary School. It was an appropriate display given that Monday was “Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” the federal holiday which celebrates the life of the great Civil Rights leader and peace activist. It is even more appropriate because King’s words are sound advice and not only for children. In life we should always strive to move forward and move forward with purpose, the purpose of improving ourselves and improving the world around us. We should always strive to gain knowledge and wisdom and learn how to apply what we have learned in a way that will be beneficial to all and do so. We should always strive to live righteous, moral, and upstanding lives that draw us closer to God each and every day that we live so that the lives we have been blessed with are not wasted but lived to their fullest potential and we become a blessing to all we meet as we, by all means possible, keep moving.