West Point at SCC Union Campus

UNION COUNTY — An instructor and cadets from the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point will be at the Spartanburg Community College (SCC) Union Campus to help conduct a robotics workshop for middle school students.

The workshop is an annual collaboration between the USMA and SCC that seeks to promote student interest in robotics and other STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects.

SCC Union Campus Director Isaac V. McKissick said that “once again, Spartanburg Community College is proud to partner” with the USMA to provide the robotics workshop which will be held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, February 9.

McKissick said “this program is for Middle School Students (sixth-eighth graders) and is sponsored by West Point’s Center for Leadership and Diversity in STEM. It is led by cadets and supported by an instructor from USMA’s Math Department. It’s an exciting and exhausting day.”

There a 30-40 slots in the workshop and parents with children interested in taking part in the workshop are asked to register their children through their middle schools. The deadline for having a student registered for the workshop is Monday, January 28.

Other SCC News

“Flex-Start” registration under way

Registration is ongoing for SCC “flex-start” classes that begin on Feb. 13, March 4 and March 20 (10-week, 7.5-week and 5-week classes). Prospective students can visit any SCC campus for help from Admissions representative to apply or register for classes. No appointment is needed at any of the SCC campuses.

• SCC Central Campus — 107 Community College Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29305

• SCC Downtown Campus — 220 East Kennedy Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302

• SCC Tyger River Campus — 1875 East Main Street (Hwy. 290), Duncan SC 29334

• SCC Cherokee County Campus — 523 Chesnee Highway (Hwy. 11), Gaffney SC 29341

• SCC Union County Campus — 1401 Furman L. Fendley Highway (Hwy. 176), Union, SC 29379

For more information visit: www.sccsc.edu/admissions

Foundation Receives $5,000 Grant

The Spartanburg Community College Foundation recently received a $5,000 grant from the Stanley Smith Horticultural Trust to map and label ornamental horticulture specimen at the Spartanburg Community College Arboretum on the College’s Central Campus in Spartanburg. The project will utilize PlantsMap to create an accessible, online map of the College’s arboretum, and enable future plantings to replace the $500,000 in ornamental horticulture destroyed by a tornado on October 23, 2017.

“We are excited that this grant will allow our students, our community, and individuals all over the world to learn more about the diverse trees and plants in our arboretum via the PlantsMap internet database,” said Jason Bagwell, department chair for SCC Horticulture Programs.

SCC’s Central Campus is the most diverse arboretum in the Upstate and is a nationally recognized arboretum. The SCC Horticulture Department team has worked for years to install a variety of gardens, trees and plants which provides Hort students with opportunities to design and create horticultural spaces. Horticulture classes are held onsite in these “outside classrooms,” allowing students to develop, plant, and maintain the gardens as part of the curriculum. The Arboretum, together with greenhouses, a nursery production area, unique niche gardens and an ornamental garden, provides students with hands-on learning experiences that lead to numerous educational and career opportunities in the progressive southeast. Students graduate skilled in ornamental horticulture practices and have hands-on experience they can utilize throughout their career.

In addition to the Stanley Smith Horticultural Trust funds, local sources will provide a $5,000 match, bringing the total project funding to $10,000.

Stanley Smith Horticultural Trust

The Stanley Smith Horticultural Trust was created in 1970 by May Smith in honor of her late husband. The Trust supports education and research in ornamental horticulture in North America, South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Australia, and New Zealand. More information about the Trust can be found at: www.adminitrustllc.com/about

Entreprenuer To Speak January 30

Spartanburg Community College will host the First Citizens Professional Speakers Series at the Downtown Campus on Wednesday, January 30 featuring culinary arts entrepreneur, Kim Nelson. Designed to introduce students and community residents to local business professionals, Nelson will share her experiences in culinary arts and in starting her business, Daisy Cakes.

“We are excited to welcome Kim Nelson as the third speaker in our series” explains Witney Fisher, executive director of the SCC Downtown Campus. “Since the School of Business relocated to the Downtown Campus in January 2017, we have continuously sought opportunities to strengthen business relationships and broaden professional experiences for our students through interactions with successful local professionals. SCC offers a program in culinary arts which falls under the School of Business umbrella. Given Kim’s culinary and entrepreneurial success, she is an ideal speaker for both our business and culinary students.”

Kim learned to bake at the apron strings of her grandmothers and great aunt Daisy. She figured out early that her superpowers were unleashed in the kitchen and that her greatest happiness came from sharing her dessert creations with family and friends.

After more than 30 years in the food business, Kim, along with her Southern accent, has become a nationally recognized baker and speaker. Her first big television appearance came when she walked into ABC’s Shark Tank and shared her Daisy Cakes with the sharks. Getting a deal with Barbara Corcoran has allowed her Daisy Cakes business to skyrocket. Kim continues to bake and ship her hand-sifted, made-from-scratch cakes to all 50 states.

Kim loves to meet fans and share a little cake love. She has been featured on Good Morning America, ABC News, 20/20, The Chew, QVC, Hallmark Channel’s Home and Family, CNBC, and the Today Show. Her newest cookbook, Daisy Cakes Bakes is available everywhere.

Community residents are invited to attend the First Citizens Professional Speaker Series on Wednesday, January 30 from 12-1 p.m. in the Evans Academic Center auditorium at the SCC Downtown Campus. Parking is available in the adjacent Kennedy Street garage. Attendees should register online at the below link to purchase a $10 ticket, which includes a boxed lunch. Registration closes at 5 p.m. on January 28.

Purchase Tickets: (general public/community)

Register to Attend: (for students/faculty/staff, no charge to attend)

Speaker photos can be downloaded at the following link: www.flickr.com/DaisyCakesPhotos

For more information about the event, contact Witney Fisher at (864) 592-4051 or [email protected]

SCC offers more than 70 academic program offerings including associate degrees, diplomas and certificates, plus University Transfer opportunities to four-year colleges and universities. SCC provides flexible class scheduling including day, evening, weekend classes with multiple start dates and more than 100 online classes through SCCOnline. Offering the lowest tuition in the region, convenient locations, and regional/national accreditations, SCC offers educational opportunities leading to high-growth, high-demand jobs. The SCC Corporate & Community Education Division provides job and career enhancement, workforce development and personal enrichment courses and training programs. For more information, visit www.sccsc.edu.

