Scriptures & personal experiences

Photo courtesy of Jami Trammell Approximately 60 women gathered at Main Street Junction on Saturday, January 12 for the 2019 “Women Of Faith Conference” organized by “The Purple Thread Ministry.” Speakers at the conference addressed a variety of subjects using biblical scripture and personal experience to illustrate the points they were making. Photo courtesy of Jami Trammell Approximately 60 women gathered at Main Street Junction on Saturday, January 12 for the 2019 “Women Of Faith Conference” organized by “The Purple Thread Ministry.” Speakers at the conference addressed a variety of subjects using biblical scripture and personal experience to illustrate the points they were making. Photo courtesy of Katherine Pendergrass Breanna Holland sings during the 2019 “Women Of Faith Conference” held Saturday, January 12 at Main Street Junction in downtown Union. UNION — The 2019 “Women Of Faith Conference” organized by “The Purple Thread Ministry” was a huge success.

The Mission Statement of The Purple Thread Ministry states that the purpose of the ministry is “to engage, empower, encourage and excite others as we provide timely topics of interest based on Biblical principles. To provide an atmosphere for others to hear inspiring messages, network, establish friendships and become stronger as a walking testimony.”

The Purple Thread Ministry, which was founded by Katherine Pendergrass, held its first “Women Of Faith Conference” on Saturday, January 12, at Main Street Junction. To judge by the The Purple Ministry Mission Statement and from the approximately 60 women who attended the conference, Pendergrass scored a touchdown as her team of anointed women did an excellent job on topics well worth discussing in times like these.

Those topics and the speaker addressing them included:

• Jami Trammel spoke about the gift of Discernment — she subtitled “Cutting through the Bull.”

• Meika Jones spoke about about “Bag Lady,” the excess baggage that we tend to carry around. She said if we want to grow we have to learn to leave that excess stuff behind.

• Juanita Giles spoke about “Get Your Act Together Woman,” about getting yourself together as a woman. She said to know you worth and to leave a positive impression wherever you go.

• Kerri Redding spoke about “Mining God’s Manual for your Marriage and Motherhood.” She backed this up with scriptures that provide practical answers and a reminder that we still need to know the basic principles in The Bible.

• Katherine Pendergrass spoke about being wise about money. She said that remember, you must save something for a rainy day and that budgeting is the key.

Each woman gave scriptures to back up with what they were saying. Not only scriptures, but their own personal experiences. Real talk from real women and everything was accepted and received and enjoyed by all, including myself.

Also on hand was praise and worship given by Breanna Holland, a young lady with the voice of an angel. Singing by the McClain sisters, Aleisha and Alexis, was beautiful as well. The three young women were sincere with their singing and they all blessed us with their music.

And in conclusion, I would like to thank the ladies for the first Women of Faith Conference and I look forward to learn more from this group in the years to come.

At the “Women Of Faith Conference”

By Linda Sims [email protected]

