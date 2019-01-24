We must fall at the feet of Jesus

In 2 Kings 4:8-36 we have the account of Elisha and the Shunammite woman. This woman had shown great kindness to Elisha and he prophesied that she would have a son. She expressed to him that he should not get her hopes up by misleading her, but sure enough the woman became pregnant and held a son in her arms the following year. A few years went by and the child grew, but tragedy struck and the boy soon died in the arms of his mother. The mother placed the boy in the room she had built for the man of God, then rushed out to find him. When she finally found him she grabbed his feet, but as the servant of Elisha was going push her away we read in verse 27 “And the man of God said, Let her alone; for her soul is vexed within her: and the Lord hath hid it from me, and hath not told me.” He soon after reaches the home and raises the dead boy to life and tells the mother to take her son.

It’s important to note that Elisha had never told the woman how long her son would live. The prophecy was “16 About this season, according to the time of life, thou shalt embrace a son.” This woman displayed great faith by taking action and going after the man of God. She had told Elisha in the beginning that he should not get her hopes up if she would not be able to raise a son. When God had withheld the details from Elisha concerning a son, it was because the prophecy was still in motion. The outcome would be dependent upon the response. What would she do with the blessing God gave her? Would she choose bury it or seek the one who had given her the promise?

When given a positive prophetic word, we often think it has come to an end at the first sign of trouble. This woman had heard the prophecy and was determined to receive it. Verse 16 shows us that after Elisha tells her she will have a son, she responds, “Thou man of God, do not lie unto thine handmaid.” She believed what he spoke and wanted to make sure he was not misleading her. When the situation reached its darkest point, she relied on what she had been told by the man of God and exercised her faith in a time of crisis.

The lesson from this is not that we can change tragedy from happening just because we refuse to accept it, but there is a powerful lesson regarding faith and how we choose to act on it. Had the woman never went after the man of God, her son would have not breathed again! Let me ask, what have you stopped chasing God for? What did you get your hopes up for that you feel has been stripped away? What did God promise you regarding your health, finances, or your family, that you have now decided is time to bury? We must be like the Shunammite woman as she caught Elisha by the feet. We must fall at the feet of Jesus and claim those promises that the enemy is trying to steal. Don’t accept defeat. Jesus died for your victory. You must not allow your prophecy to end too soon. Keep it in motion by seeking God, claiming His promises, and living out your faith each and every day.

I pray, “Father, my mind has been clouded by the lies of the enemy. Forgive my doubt and guide my steps as I choose to follow after You. I claim the promises You have for my life I and want to encourage others to receive Your Word in their lives. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

