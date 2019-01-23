Praying for spiritual wealth that lasts forever

Charles Warner | The Union Times There’s a bumper sticker about The Shriners that depicts a Shriner wearing the organization’s distinctive red fez with the Shriner’s symbol on the back of his shirt carrying a disabled child and her crutches. The bumper sticker states “No man stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child!” Truer words were never spoken or written because no man blessed by God with good health, strength, and the ability to help those in need stands so tall as when he uses the gifts God has given him to do so. It is even more true that no man ever stands taller than when he kneels down in prayer and gives thanks to God for all the blessings he has received and seeks and accepts God’s guidance and then stands up and walks in the path of righteousness. We hear a lot about so-called “toxic masculinity” these days but the righteous, God-fearing man who accepts Jesus as his Lord and Savior and lives his life in accordance with the teachings of The Bible and under the guidance of the Holy Spirit is anything but toxic. We need more such men in this world. Pray to God that we get more of them and that they — together with God-fearing women — change this world for the better.

Read 1 James 1:12-16

Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him.

— James 1:12 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us to avoid the temptations of this world and instead to store up treasure in you. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Material things come and go, but spiritual wealth lasts forever.

Charles Warner | The Union Times There’s a bumper sticker about The Shriners that depicts a Shriner wearing the organization’s distinctive red fez with the Shriner’s symbol on the back of his shirt carrying a disabled child and her crutches. The bumper sticker states “No man stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child!” Truer words were never spoken or written because no man blessed by God with good health, strength, and the ability to help those in need stands so tall as when he uses the gifts God has given him to do so. It is even more true that no man ever stands taller than when he kneels down in prayer and gives thanks to God for all the blessings he has received and seeks and accepts God’s guidance and then stands up and walks in the path of righteousness. We hear a lot about so-called “toxic masculinity” these days but the righteous, God-fearing man who accepts Jesus as his Lord and Savior and lives his life in accordance with the teachings of The Bible and under the guidance of the Holy Spirit is anything but toxic. We need more such men in this world. Pray to God that we get more of them and that they — together with God-fearing women — change this world for the better.