‘Spring Open House’ a success

UNION COUNTY — An event that gave parents the opportunity to meet their children’s second semester teachers at two local educational institutions was a success according to one of its organizers.

While some classes at Union County High School (UCHS) and the adjacent Union County Career Center (UCCC) are year-long, most are for only one semester. This means that each year when students return from Christmas break for the second semester they are taking a different class taught by a different teacher in a different classroom from what they had the first semester.

It was for that reason that the UCHS Teacher Advisory Council organized the “Spring Open House” which was held on Thursday, January 10 at both the high school and UCCC. The event was designed to give parents — accompanied by their children — the opportunity to visit the new classrooms their children are taking classes in and meet with and get to know the teachers teaching those classes.

When they arrived for the “room visitation” portion of the evening, those attending the Open House were greeted by members of the UCHS Student Government Association (SGA) who presented them with hot chocolate and chocolate chip cookies. Also present were members of the school’s Interact, HOSA, Skills USA, and Art clubs who had displays that explained the purpose of those groups and the activities they engage in.

During the room visitation portion of the evening, students had a card their teachers initialled for the drawing of door prizes in the UCHS cafeteria during the second part of the evening.

Beth Anthony, Science Teacher and Member of the Teacher Advisory Council, said that the Open House was a success with a good response from the parents who took part in the event and got to know their children’s second semester teachers.

“We thought it went well,” Anthony said of her and her fellow Teacher Advisory Council members. “We thought it went well for it being our first Spring Open House. We don’t know exactly how many attended, but we got a lot of positive feedback.”

Given the event’s success, Anthony said the Teacher Advisory Council plans to hold a Fall Open House and a Spring Open House during the 2019-2020 school year.

Union County High School Biology I Teacher Beth Anthony (left) talks with Shannon Williams (right) and her daughters Abby (second from right) and Maddie (second from left) during the UCHS “Spring Open House.” The Open House was held Thursday, January 9, to give the parents of UCHS students the opportunity to meet and get to know their children’s second semester teachers at both the high school and the adjacent Union County Career Center. Abby is a student in Anthony’s class.

Parents respond positively to event

