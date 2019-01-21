BES opens ‘Jingle Bell Lounge’

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Music students at Buffalo Elementary School helped ring in the Christmas season in the “Jingle Bell Lounge” by singing Christmas songs and telling holiday jokes together with their teacher Mrs. Barnado. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Music students at Buffalo Elementary School helped ring in the Christmas season in the “Jingle Bell Lounge” by singing Christmas songs and telling holiday jokes together with their teacher Mrs. Barnado.

BUFFALO — Music is a big part of Christmas and that’s why one local school held a special musical event to celebrate the holiday.

Music students at Buffalo Elementary School cheered in the holidays with an open mic night activity.

Students told holiday jokes and sang Christmas Karaoke at the “Jingle Bell Lounge” with their music teacher, Mrs. Heather Barnado.

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Music students at Buffalo Elementary School helped ring in the Christmas season in the “Jingle Bell Lounge” by singing Christmas songs and telling holiday jokes together with their teacher Mrs. Barnado. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_BES-Jingle-Bell-Lounge.jpg Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Music students at Buffalo Elementary School helped ring in the Christmas season in the “Jingle Bell Lounge” by singing Christmas songs and telling holiday jokes together with their teacher Mrs. Barnado.

To help cheer in the Christmas season