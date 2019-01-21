Learning how to divide at BES

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students in Ms. Lyles’ 4th grade class at Buffalo Elementary School created visuals to help them understand the concept of division. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students in Ms. Lyles’ 4th grade class at Buffalo Elementary School created visuals to help them understand the concept of division.

BUFFALO — Division is a good thing, especially when it comes to math, and that’s what some students at a local school are studying.

At Buffalo Elementary School “it’s “Snow Secret….we’re learning division!”

Ms. Lyles’ 4th grade class is learning how to divide and ways to represent division.

Students created visuals to help them understand the concept of what dividing really means.

Students study the concept of division