Learning to save lives at FPES

UNION — On Wednesday, January 9, 2019, the 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders at Foster Park Elementary School were privileged to learn about CPR.

Lorraine Calwile, MSN, RN, CCRN, American Heart Association Training Center Coordinator, with the help of five assistants, from Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, administered hands-on CPR Training.

Students learned the meaning of CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and watched a demonstration of how to administer CPR in an emergency situation. Afterward, students worked in pairs to put their new life-saving knowledge to practice by performing CPR on manikins.

In addition, students learned how to perform the Heimlich maneuver if someone was choking.

Their homework was to teach an adult at home what CPR stands for and how to perform CPR.

This was such an informative and engaging presentation that could possibly help save a life one day.

Students receive hands-on CPR training