Making an “Elf Trap” at FPES

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Holcombe’s 2nd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School used science/STEM to build traps for elves after reading “How to Catch an Elf.” Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Holcombe’s 2nd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School used science/STEM to build traps for elves after reading “How to Catch an Elf.”

UNION — Elves are Santa’s helpers which makes them quite popular with children and that’s why some students at a local school created traps to help them catch those magical creatures.

During the holiday season, Mrs. Holcombe’s 2nd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School read the book “How to Catch an Elf.”

After reading the book, her students were allowed to work in groups and use items around their classroom to build an elf trap of their own.

This was a fun way to integrate literacy with science/STEM by practicing their engineering skills while celebrating the holidays!

