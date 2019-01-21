Lyles attends Science P.L.U.S.

Annette Lyles Annette Lyles

BUFFALO — Ms. Annette Lyles, a fourth grade teacher at Buffalo Elementary School, attended The Science P.L.U.S. Institute at the Roper Mountain Science Center in Greenville, SC during the summer.

The Institute provides intensive training in activities and science teaching methods to South Carolina science teachers.

All teachers leave the Institute with new skills to teach hands-on activities, 30 hours towards re-certification along with approximately $1,000 worth of science materials for their classroom.

Brings back $1,000 in science materials